MANSFIELD — For the first time in two years, the Mansfield High girls basketball team hosted Stoughton High at Ken Pickering Gymnasium Wednesday night
The last time that the two Hockomock League rivals had met was in January 2020 when the Hornets defeated the Black Knights, 55-41.
Mansfield picked up right where it left off on Wednesday night, using big second and third quarters to dispatch Stoughton, 51-24.
“The Hockomock League is so talented, so every league game ends up being a good one,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said after the Hornets swept their third game of the week to improve to 7-5 in the league and 9-6 overall.
“Our big focus was being able to combine playing fast while also taking care of the ball,” McPherson said. “We have been looking to improve our transition game and being able to look up the court and force additional pressure on other teams’ defense.”
After experiencing a number of COVID and injury-related challenges, McPherson said her team was finally back to full-strength for their match-up against the Black Knights.
That’s not to say this week came without any challenges for the Hornets.
“This week’s challenge is scheduling,” she said. “With weather and postponements, we have a jam-packed schedule. We also played Sunday and Tuesday.”
Showing some fatigue after their busy recent schedule, the Hornets only led 13-9 after the first quarter, but used a 14-4 second quarter and a 16-7 third quarter to pull away for good.
“We did a little bit of press and that worked in our favor, and we capitalized on some turnovers,” McPherson said, noting that Tuesday’s last-minute thriller over King Philip affected the team both physically and emotionally.
Junior Abby Wager scored 13 for Mansfield, while fellow junior Bridget Hanley scored 11 and sophomore Kara Santos tossed in 10.
“I continue to be incredibly proud of this team’s heart and grit,” McPherson said. “They come to practice day in and day out and challenge each other. We have had a couple of consecutive games against the states’ top teams, and while the outcome isn’t always in our favor, we’ve learned from each game and have continued to improve.”
The Hornets host the Panthers on Friday for their fourth game of the week.