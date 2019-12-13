ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High senior Nyah Thomas recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Bombardier girls basketball team fell to visiting Canton High in a 48-44 Hockomock League defeat Friday night.
“I was proud of our effort,” Attleboro coach Martin Crowley said. “They made a few more plays than we did.”
Attleboro held a 33-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Junior Ryan Johnson helped Thomas on the glass with 11 rebounds.
Attleboro (0-1) will host Mansfield on Tuesday.
Taunton 42, North Attleboro 36
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers held host Taunton without a field goal during the fourth quarter, but could not overcome an eight-point deficit heading into the final frame in the Hockomock League defeat.
Junior Amanda Kaiser scored a team-high 15 points in the contest, including a fourth-quarter 3-pointer, which was the Rocketeers lone basket of the period.
Regan Fein contributed nine points of her own for the Rocketeers, who trailed 22-17 at halftime.
North Attleboro (0-1) will host Stoughton on Tuesday.
Bishop Stang 45, Dighton-Rehoboth 38
REHOBOTH — Junior captain Emily D’Ambrosio scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the first half, but the Falcons were hindered by a third-quarter run in the non-league defeat.
Bishop Stang scored the last eight points of the third quarter to take a 35-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
D-R (0-1) will face Fairhaven on Friday.
Ashland 57, Norton 46
ASHLAND — Mikayler Patch and Olivia Atherton spearheaded a second-half comeback, but the Lancers could not get over the hump in their Tri-Valley League defeat.
Patch finished with a team-high 14 points while Atherton tallied 12 points.
The Lancers overcame a 35-15 halftime deficit, cutting the Ashland advantage to just six points in the fourth quarter before the Clockers went on to pull away.
Hannah Sheldon contributed eight points for the Lancers, who put together a 10-0 surge in the third quarter
Norton (0-1) will travel to Millis on Tuesday.
Upper Cape 41, Tri-County 40
BOURNE — Upper Cape broke open an 8-7 game after the first quarter by outscoring Tri-County 15-9 in the second quarter and then hung on down the stretch for the win.
Abby DiFloures led the Cougars with 12 points and Catie Courtney added nine points.
Cam Schweitzer chipped in 13 rebounds and five points for Tri-County, which collected 34 rebounds.
Tri-County (1-1) hosts Bay Path on Monday.
