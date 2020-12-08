FOXBORO — When she last stepped onto a basketball court, it was the parquet at TD Garden on March 11, where Coach Lisa Downs and her MIAA Division 2 South Sectional champion Foxboro High girls’ basketball team notched their 23rd victory of the season, running North Reading off the court and onto Causeway Street.
That came in the the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 2 state tournament to earn the Warriors a trip to the state title game.
The Warriors, however, never dribbled another basketball again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nine months will have passed since Downs is able to assemble the Warriors for their first practice of the season next week to go with a roster full of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the MIAA and state health organizations.
The game of basketball will be the same, but not quite the same as when the Warriors assembled in Boston.
“I anticipated it (rules revisions) being a lot worse than it really is,” Downs said of the modifications for play. “I thought the game would be significantly impacted. It’s really not bad. We can work with it.”
Fortunately, Downs will not have to re-write her playbook, nor call off the Warriors’ man-to-man defensive principles and ferocity in going to the backboard for rebounds. Other than out of bounds situations, the basketball will almost be the same, albeit a masked version of it.
“Most of my kids used (masks) for fall sports (field hockey, soccer), so they’re used to wearing them,” Downs said. “They’re familiar with what it’s like to compete with a mask on. I went to some soccer games and I thought that it was going to be worse.
“What I was worried about was that we couldn’t press, that we would have to play zone defense,” Downs added. “That would not have been fun for me or the girls.”
The Hockomock League will play a members-only schedule and intends to have a postseason league championship series similar to that for soccer and field hockey. Under normal circumstances, Downs would have been in the Foxboro High gym with a late Sunday afternoon practice in early December, but not in 2020.
“It’s definitely manageable,” Downs said. “It’s definitely great for the kids, knowing that they can get out there and be somewhat normal.”
The sound of a basketball bouncing at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium cannot occur soon enough for the Lancers of Norton High.
“Obviously, the modifications are in place, but it’s not like they’re extreme,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said in his review of the new rules. “We may have to learn on the fly a bit,”
That will center on some of the rules to govern the game in the name of health and safety — zone defenses, no players in the lane for foul shots, limited rosters.
“The officials will have an impact as well, like if there is a tie-up to call it quickly or the five-second, closely guarded rule,” Langmead said. “Maybe the rules will be more heavily enforced, maybe the calls will be quicker than usual. Some of that will be subjective decisions — like any game. We’ll have to adjust to how it’s (the game) being called.”
The Lancers will play only Tri-Valley League opponents with no non-league games set for the first week of competition in January. There will be no scrimmages to better prepare for the revisions in the game.
Langmead also serves as the Lancers’ golf coach in the fall and that proved to be a workable situation.
“The free throws will take a bit of adjusting because you’re going to have more offensive players (three, including the shooter) in the lane,” Langmead said
With fairly empty gyms, with restricted attendance -- no students, no pep bands and no cheerleaders -- Langmead doesn’t anticipate his Lancers not hearing his instructions, even through a mask.
“Individually, running with the mask on will be different and communicating with a mask on will be different,” Langmead said. “We practice in an empty gym.
“A coach yelling on the sidelines in an empty gym, most people will hear him,” he added. “When we’re running “Houston” here, everybody is going to hear it.”
The other modifications are amenable.
“With no parents there, no classmates there, the kids are going to be looking across the way at empty stands,” Langmead said.
“No jump balls, the out-of-bounds plays, that’s just one play,” Langmead said of minor revisions. “What will be different is not having anybody in the gym, that stuff will look and feel different. At least we’re giving the kids a chance to play something. It isn’t the same, but it’s better than nothing.
“It’s not going to be a big difference. Overall, the game will be the game – it’s just going to be a different vibe.”
North Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Nikki Lima-Correia came away from a meeting of Hockomock League coaches last week not feeling that the game of basketball will be altered to such a state that it would be unrecognizable and that she would have to drastically change the Rocketeers’ practice habits, along with their playbook.
“We were told it’s a go, other than the sideline inbounds passes, masks, the free throws,” Correia said of the MIAA playbook. “We can press man-to-man, we can press full-court, I think it’s going to be a learning process. Once we start playing, we’ll see what we can get to. Again too, it will be seeing what the refs are going to call.
“I was glad to hear that we can play man-to-man (defense) and not just zone. Well, maybe there would be no box-and-one (defense). I’m just hoping that there’s not going to be a (referee’s) whistle every second. It’s a learning curve for everybody.
“And for me, with a limited about of time (2:30) at halftime, that’s not a lot of time to put in halftime adjustments.”
For coaches like Lima-Correia, Langmead and Downs, the toughest task will be the physical conditioning of the players, what with limited access to gyms and facilities through the fall. For field hockey and soccer players, their conditioning is in place. But for the 12-month a year basketball players without a spring, summer and fall calendar of games and training, conditioning and injuries could become an issue.
“The kids have done their best to get to where they are, but with a lot of things (gyms) closing down," Lima-Correia said. "I think the first week (of practice) is going to be a lot of conditioning. I want to see where the girls are at, I don’t want to push them, I don’t want injuries. Some kids will have their legs under them, but most of the kids are going to come in behind the 8-ball.
“That first week is going to be about conditioning, where we’re at. Hopefully, we can get the season in. I’m happy for the seniors and I’m happy that we can play basketball.”
