SHARON — The fourth quarter proved to be the undoing of the North Attleboro High girls basketball team as it suffered a 49-45 loss to Sharon on Sunday.
The Rocketeers led 39-34 at the end of three quarters but were outscored 15-6 in the final frame.
"The fourth was when our offense became stagnant," North Attleboro coach Nikki Lima-Correira said. "We were also sloppy with the ball."
Some poor free-throw shooting also dug the Rocketeers in late, as they managed to convert just half of their 14 free throw attempts.
Summer Doherty finished as the leading scorer for North with 14 points, while Sam Faria chipped in ten.
The Rocketeers (3-12) have now lost their last eight and will hope to get back in the win column when it travels to play Stoughton on Tuesday.