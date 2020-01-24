DARTMOUTH — Junior center-forward Kyla Cunningham cashed in on a pair of free throws with eight-tenths of a second remaining as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team escaped from Bishop Stang High with a 48-47 victory Friday night in an Eastern Athletic Conference game.
Bishop Feehan (10-2, 3-0 EAC) clinched an MIAA Tournament berth and no less than a share of the league crown.
Sophomore forward Camryn Fauria scored in the lane with just under a minute left to put the Shamrocks on top 46-45.
“It was nice to get the win,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “The kids were resilient and Kyla really stepped up to make those two free throws in a high-pressure situation.”
Sophomore guard Haley Coupal accounted for 19 Shamrock points as Bishop Feehan overcame a 29-25 halftime deficit. The game was tied at 37-all entering the fourth quarter where Coupal scored five points, while Lydia Mordarski delivered a key basket down the stretch.
Bishop Feehan shot 13-for-20 at the free throw line, including 4-for-4 in the second half. The Shamrocks visit to Braintree Tuesday for a non-league game.
Seekonk 34, Apponequet 29
SEEKONK — Lauren Paulo and Ally Dantas both hit key 3-point field goals down the stretch as the Warriors overcame the Lakers in a South Coast Conference battle.
Seekonk (8-3, 5-1) opened an eight-point fourth quarter lead after holding a 24-22 lead going into the quarters. Lauren Paulo and Ally Dantis each knocked down a 3-pointer early in the fourth to gain control. Apponequet closed the gap to three points in the final minutes, but 4-of-5 free throw shooting from Maggie McKitchen and Mia DiBiase clinched the win.
Lauren Tortolani led the way with nine points, while McKitchen had seven and Paulo and DiBiase each had six for the Warriors, who next play at West Bridgewater Monday.
Bristol-Plymouth 37, Tri-County 34
TAUNTON — Cam Schweitzer produced a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Tri-County in the Mayflower League setback. The Cougars (7-5) faced a six-point deficit at halftime and trailed 32-25 to start the fourth quarter where they narrowed the gap to three points. Abby DiFloures added eight points for Tri-County which hosts Diman Voke on Wednesday.
Medway 38, Norton 15
MEDWAY — The Lancers were only able to score a point in each the first and second quarters in falling to the Mustangs in the Tri-Valley League game.
Norton (4-9) faced a 22-2 deficit at halftime. The Lancers host Dedham Tuesday.
