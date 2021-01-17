MANSFIELD — The North Attleboro High girls’ basketball team underwent a power outage on the hardwood of the James Albertini Gymnasium at Mansfield High School Saturday.
The Rocketeers’ senior sniper, Amanda Kaiser, was limited to merely one field goal through the first three quarters of the Hockomock League competition due to the defensive surveillance by Hornet sophomore stopper Abby Wager.
Worse yet, the overall floormanship displayed by Rocketeer junior Summer Doherty came to a crashing end for the season when she suffered a broken arm early in the second quarter.
With intensive man-to-man tenacity at the defensive end which resulted in North hitting just six shots from the floor over the first 16 minutes of play, and combined with a half-dozen players contributing points at the offensive end in each of the first and second quarters, the Hornets of Mansfield High rolled to a 69-42 victory.
A quartet of Hornets entered in double-figure scoring, with senior center-forward Brooke Berube (14 points, four rebounds) leading the way. Both senior Kayla Vine and Wager (two blocked shots) contributed 12 points, while senior center-forward Kacey Veiking (four rebounds) added 10 points.
“Our game plan was that Kaiser needed to be defended,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said. “Our plan was to limit them. Kaiser is a great 3-point shooter, and Abby did a phenomenal job.”
Other than Kaiser hitting her first shot from the floor, a 3-pointer to present the Rocketeers with an early lead, Mansfield (2-1) never trailed, nor was tied by North. The Hornets created a nine-point lead at the first stop and held a substantial (39-22) margin at intermission.
North rallied for seven straight points over the final two minutes of the first half to reduce the gap — Mandi Hanewich scoring on a baseline drive, Taylor McMath (12 points, seven rebounds) finished off an offensive rebound, and Siobhan Weir nailed a 3-pointer from the left.
The Rocketeers (2-2) had allowed merely 36 points over eight quarters and 64 minutes in winning over Stoughton in their previous two games. But Mansfield scored 39 points on 14-for-26 shooting over the first 16 minutes.
“They (Mansfield) took away a lot of the things that we wanted to do,” North coach Nikki Correia said. “They play great defense, they hustle, they get out in front. They’d make a basket or two, or three or four, and we’d hang our heads. You can’t do that.”
Only once during the second half was North able to reduce its deficit to fewer than 15 points (at 53-40), after Kaiser hit her second 3-pointer of the game and McMath hit a pair of free throws with just under six minutes left in the game.
“It was a solid team win, that’s what we were looking for,” McPherson said.
The Hornets then outscored North 16-4 the rest of the way, allowing the Rocketeers merely four free throws. In that surge, Berube accounted for seven points, finishing off a three-point play on a pass from Alli Prentis, converting both ends of a one-and-one chance, and then finishing off a fast break on a pass from Anna Darlington.
“At times we were not active enough,” Correia added of the Rocketeers’ defense and rebounding.
Eight points from Vine and four from Veiking in the first quarter aided Mansfield in its taking control. Berube converted a three-point play off of a Vine pass, and Veiking converted an offensive rebound.
The Hornets began to pull away, as Vine hit a 3-pointer after a Berube offensive rebound, then Veiking (from Vine) and Ashley Santos (from Sarah Dooling) both scored in low.
The Hornets then outscored North 16-2 over the first five minutes of the second quarter, with Kara Santos and Berube each scoring four points and Hallie Popat hitting a trifecta.
The Hornets return to the floor Tuesday against Attleboro, while the Rocketeers meet Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.