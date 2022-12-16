NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A cold-shooting first quarter set the stage for the North Attleboro High girls basketball team as it dropped a 46-31 Hockomock League decision to Taunton High on Friday night.
The Rocketeers struggled out of the gate, scoring only four points in the first eight minutes. By halftime, Taunton led 23-10 as the Warriors' smothering press and aggressive defense had North Attleboro uncomfortable all night.
"Our shots were not falling tonight but you have to play through it," North head coach Nikki Correia said. "We were hanging our heads and they were getting out and running on us. We need to put this behind us and keep working."
Ava McKeon led North in scoring with 15 points, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Ella McLaughlin added eight points.
North Attleboro next plays on Tuesday at Mansfield.
Attleboro 56, Milford 35
MILFORD -- The Bombardiers led 36-16 at halftime and poured it on from there, rolling to the blowout win.
Attleboro was led in scoring my Kayla Goldrick's 13 points while Vanessa Ellis added 11. Attleboro (2-1) visits Stoughton on Tuesday.
Seekonk 44, Wareham 29
SEEKONK -- The Warriors were sparked by 14 points from Emily Leonard to lead the way. Ally Dantas added 11 points, sealing Seekonk's first win of the season.
Seekonk (1-2) plays at Joseph Case on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 53, Fairhaven 24
DIGHTON -- The Falcons cruised to the home victory behind 23 points from Ella Damon.
Lucy Latour added 15 points in the win for D-R, which is at Somerset Berkley on Tuesday.
Norton 63, Medway 34
NORTON -- Norton held a halftime lead of 37-13 and never looked back.
The Lancers' balanced attack was by Emma Cochrane's 15 points. Carly McDonald scored 13 points, Avery Tinkham added 11 and Ella Tetrault scored 10.
Norton (3-0) returns on Tuesday at Dedham.
Franklin 54, King Philip 43
FRANKLIN -- King Philip trailed 31-15 at half and was unable to recover despite a strong second half run in its loss to Franklin.
The Warriors (1-1) visit Oliver Ames on Tuesday.