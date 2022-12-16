NAHS_Taunton Girls Hoop
North Attleboro High vs Taunton High girls basketball game at North Attleboro High School, Friday, Dec. 16. DETAIL: North’s Sam Sweaney, left, and Taunton’s Jillian Doherty.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A cold-shooting first quarter set the stage for the North Attleboro High girls basketball team as it dropped a 46-31 Hockomock League decision to Taunton High on Friday night.

The Rocketeers struggled out of the gate, scoring only four points in the first eight minutes. By halftime, Taunton led 23-10 as the Warriors' smothering press and aggressive defense had North Attleboro uncomfortable all night.