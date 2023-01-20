FOXBORO — Cam Collins and Kailey Sullivan collected 15 points apiece as the Foxboro High girls basketball team cruised past Canton High, 55-32, in Hockomock League action on Friday night.
Addie Ruter added 14 points for the Warriors (8-1) and Izzy Chamberlain grabbed 12 rebounds.
Foxboro visits North Attleboro on Tuesday.
King Philip 54, North Attleboro 33
NORTH ATTLEBORO — King Philip rolled over North Attleboro, taking a 23-17 lead at the half and building on it in the third quarter for the win.
The Warriors led 35-24 after three quarters. The Rocketeers opened the game on a 9-0 run in the first quarter before King Philip took control.
“We did a great job fronting (King Philip’s Emily Sawyer) and got tight help from the weak side,” North head coach Nikki Correia said. “(We) held her to zero points in second quarter and four in the third. We worked so hard to execute on the defensive end that we were short on all shots offensively but then got some steals off our zone press to get us within four.”
North Attleboro’s Ava McKeon had 14 points and Sam Faria 12 points. Sawyer paced King Philip with 21 points and Madison Paschke added 14.
North Attleboro (3-9) plays Foxboro on Tuesday night.
Norton 61, Hopkinton 34
NORTON — The Lancers blew out to a 32-13 halftime and cruised to the win as Reese Perry led Norton with 16 points.
Emma Cochrane and Ella Tetrault each scored nine points and Kate Andy added eight for Norton.
The Lancers (10-2) visit Medfield Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 72, Cardinal Spellman 19
ATTLEBORO — A 33-2 first quarter by the Shamrocks sealed the Catholic Central League blowout.
Feehan, which led 60-11 at halftime, improved to 10-1.
Charlotte Adams Lopez scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Sammy Reale had 12 points, 11 coming in the first quarter, and added four steals.
Presley Foster socred 11 points and Sam Carlston added eight points and four assists. Kileigh Gorman scored eight points.
The Shamrocks hit 13 3-pointers with six players scoring from beyond the arc.
Bishop Feehan hits the road for Nashua on Sunday to face undefeated and defending New Hampshire state champion Bishop Guertin.
Dighton-Rehoboth 45, Seekonk 38
SEEKONK — The Falcons won by Ella Damon’s 14 points.
Lucy Latour scored 10 points and Morgan Corey added nine for D-R.
Seekonk (4-8) was led by Ally Dantas’ 10 points.
Seekonk visits Apponequet Tuesday while D-R (6-3) hosts Case on Tuesday.
Mansfield 80, Stoughton 37
STOUGHTON — Abby Wager scored 31 points to shoulder the Hornets’ rout while. Kara Santos added 15 points and Hallie Popat 14.
Mansfield (7-4) held a 46-20 halftime advantage en route to to its fifth straight win.
The Hornets are at Franklin Tuesday.