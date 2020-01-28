BRAINTREE — Bishop Feehan High sophomore Haley Coupal scored the final seven points of the game, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to lead the Shamrocks’ girls basketball team over Braintree High 40-37 Tuesday.
Coupal, who finished with 12 points, tied the game with a pair of free throws and then gave the Shamrocks the win as Kyla Cunningham drove and kicked the ball out to set up the deciding basket.
Feehan (11-2) led 20-16 at the half and 32-28 after three quarters, but fell behind 37-33 before timely scoring helped the Shamrocks pull it out. Amanda Folan also had 12 points for Feehan as she hit three 3-pointers, one of which was a converted four-point play in the third quarter.
The Shamrocks host Archishop Williams Friday, a team that handed them one of their two losses of the season by a 63-60 margin.
North Attleboro 71, Mansfield 58NORTH ATTLEBORO — Amanda Kaiser scored 20 points to lift the Rocketeers over the Hornets in Hockomock League play as each teams adjusted on the fly.
Kaiser exploded for 17 points with five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Rocketeers ran out to a 30-12 lead. Mansfield responded with a box-and-one defense as Summer Doherty, Regan Fein and Eliza Dion each chipped in with 12 apiece to secure the win for the Big Red.
North Attleboro (6-7) travels to Stoughton Friday, while Mansfield (4-10) hosts Attleboro Friday.
Milford 43, Attleboro 67
MILFORD — Attleboro raced out to a 17 point lead in the first quarter and kept it up to lift its record to 7-8 over Milford.
Attleboro led 30-16 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter.
Four girls hit double figures for the Bombardiers: Nyah Thomas with 18, Liv McCall with 15 and Emma Reilly and Meghan Gordon with 10 each. Coach Martin Crowley said all nine girls who played scored.
Attleboro’s next game is Friday night at Mansfield.
Dedham 44, Norton 37
NORTON — Hannah Sheldon led the way with nine points and Jenna Sweeney finished with eight points for the Lancers, who dropped the Tri-Valley League contest after holding a 14-10 lead after the first quarter.
Norton (4-10) travels to Hopkinton Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 64, Case 48
REHOBOTH — Emily D’Ambrosio led the way for King Philip with 27 points as the Warriors ran away with the South Coast Conference victory after claiming a 29-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Ella Damon tallied eight of her 19 points in the third quarter for the Falcons, who extended a 37-18 halftime lead to 59-30 after three. Meg Reed was also in double figures at 12 points.
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-6) plays Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Somerset-Berkley in a SCC game.
Old Rochester 55, Seekonk 35
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors fought hard, but were outmatched against undefeated and South Coast Conference-leading ORR, which was led by Candace Johnson’s 26 points.
Kate Leinson led Seekonk with 11 points, as Mia DiBiase scored eight and Lauren Paulo and Ashley Dantis each had 6.
The Warriors (8-5, 6-2 SCC) host Wareham Friday.
