ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team had to work for every point against the multiple defensive schemes of Archbishop Williams Friday Friday in a Catholic Central League game before taking a 61-47 win at home.
Senior center-forward Kyla Cunningham sparked the Shamrocks’ 32-point second half surge by scoring 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter. Bishop Feehan took a 46-36 lead into the final quarter and held on.
“It was a grind all the way,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said after the Shamrocks hit just two 3-pointers.
Camryn Fauria added 14 points. Olivia Franciscus and Olivia Olson each scored seven points, while Lydia Mordarski had six.
Bishop Feehan is at Bishop Stang Wednesday.
Millis 44, Norton 35
NORTON — The Lancers went cold from the field during the third quarter, scoring just three points as Millis won the Tri-Valley League contest. Amy Miller scored 16 of her 21 points by halftime as the Mohawks took a 22-20 halftime lead and a 32-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hannah Sheldon paced Norton (3-3) with nine points. Kate Andy scored all eight of her points in the first quarter for Norton. Tarryn Fierri added seven points. The Lancers visit Dedham Wednesday.
Somerset Berkley 45, Dighton-Rehoboth 41
SOMERSET — The Falcons score just five points in the fourth quarter to drop from the unbeaten ranks in the South Coast Conference loss.
D-R led 26-20 at the half, but trailed 39-36 after three quarters. The Falcons were never able to gain a tie in the final eight minutes.
Ella Damon scored 16 points and Emily D’Ambrosio 14 with three 3-pointers. The Falcons visit Old Rochester Sunday at 10 a.m.
Seekonk 52, Fairhaven 32
SEEKONK — Sophomore Maggie McKitchen scored six of her 20 points during a 16-point third quarter surge which carried the Warriors to their sixth straight victory in the South Coast Conference game.
Seekonk (6-2) was deadlocked with the Blue Devils at 20 points apiece by halftime, but outscored Fairhaven 16-6 in the third quarter. The Warriors limited the Blue Devils to six fourth quarter points.
Lauren Tortolani added 12 points for the Warriors, who hit on six 3-point field goals. Seekonk is on the road Tuesday at Wareham.
