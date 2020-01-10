REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth High junior Emily D’Ambrosio had a game-high 24 points leading the Falcons to a 55-37 South Coast Conference victory over Somerset Berkley Friday night.
Dighton-Rehoboth (5-2, 3-0 in the SCC) led 25-18 at the half before outscoring the Raiders 18-10 in the third quarter to pull away. D’Ambrosio, who scored 16 of her 24 points in the first half, knocked down four 3-pointers, while freshman Ella Damon had eight of her 10 points in the second half.
“It was an all-hands-on-deck type of game on the defensive end,” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Chris Perron said. “[Somerset-Berkley] is a very good offensive team with five capable scorers so we were very happy to hold them below 40 points.”
Meg Reed and Caroline Reed were among the main contributors on the defensive side for the Falcons, who have defeated all three SCC opponents thus far. The Falcons travel to arch-rival Seekonk for another SCC contest Tuesday.
Norton 48, Bellingham 44
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers notched their first Tri-Valley League victory of the season, holding off the Blackhawks in the fourth quarter as both Mikayler Patch and Olivia Atherton hit pairs of free throws down the stretch.
Patch finished with 13 points for the Lancers (4-5), which held a 36-28 lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Bellingham narrowed the gap to one with just over three minutes left.
Hannah Sheldon tallied 11 points and Jenna Sweeney nine for the Lancers, who cashed in on four of six free throw chances in the fourth. Norton held a 29-24 lead at halft. The Lancers travel to Dover-Sherborn Tuesday.
Seekonk 59, Gr. New Bedford Voke 41
NEW BEDFORD — Senior guard Mia DiBiase scored 10 of her 19 points during the second half, while Kate Leinson knocked down three 3-point field goals as the Warriors secured a richly deserved South Coast Conference victory on the road.
Seekonk (4-3) bolted out to a 33-19 lead by halftime and took a 50-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We shot the ball well,” Seekonk coach Bill Paulo said as eight Warriors produced points, while Seekonk hit seven 3-pointers, two by Ally Dantas.
The Warriors also cashed in on six of eight free throws. The Warriors next host arch-rival D-R Tuesday.
Tri-County 43, Bethany Christian 25
FRANKLIN — Abby DiFloures scored all of her points during the first half as the Cougars of Tri-County staked a commanding 37-11 by halftime en route to the non-league win. Eight players scored points for the Cougars (4-3) with Cam Schweitzer adding 10 points. The Cougars return home Monday to host Old Colony Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.