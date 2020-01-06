DARTMOUTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball team could not break down the zone defense of Bishop Stang High in 53-42 non-league loss Monday.
The Falcons (3-2) faced a 26-19 deficit at halftime and took a 36-28 deficit into the fourth quarter.
“We just couldn’t close the gap,” D-R coach Chris Perron said.
Emily D’Ambrosio tallied 14 points for the Falcons, while Meg Reed had 12. The Falcons hit on 11 of 12 free throws and limited the Spartans to three 3-point field goals.
D-R has a South Coast Conference game Tuesday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Tri-County 49, Upper Cape Regional 27
FRANKLIN — Abby DiFloures poured in a game-high 22 points and collected 16 rebounds to lead the Cougars to the Mayflower League win.
Cam Schweitzer and Meghan O’Shaughnessy chipped in eight points apiece for Tri-County (3-2). The Cougars took a 13-5 lead after eight minutes and led 25-14 at halftime.
The Cougars held Upper Cape to only two points in the third quarter for a 34-16 lead entering the fourth quarter. Tri-County visits Norfolk Aggie Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.