DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth High girls basketball team earned its 11th win of the season with a 58-34 rout of Nauset High on Thursday.
D-R held a 31-7 halftime lead and maintained the advantage the rest of the way. The Falcons were led by Ella Damon’s 18 points. Olivia Tilden added eight.
Dighton-Rehoboth (11-4) plays on Friday, hosting East Bridgewater.
Middleboro 43, Seekonk 18
MIDDLEBORO — Seekonk lost to Middleborough in a rout, getting a team-high six points from Ally Dantas.
“We just had a tough shooting night, and too many turnovers,” Seekonk head coach Bill Paulo said.
Seekonk plays Monday, hosting Dighton-Rehoboth.
Tri-County 45, South Shore Christian 22
FRANKLIN — Tri-County routed South Shore Christian Academy, capping off its regular season with a record of 7-13.
Amy Freitas led the Cougars with 12 points. Noelle Kennedy added 11 points and Gabby Dergham completed a double-double, grabbing 14 rebounds with 10 points.