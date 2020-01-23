REHOBOTH — Now that’s textbook basketball.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball team not only hit 10 of 14 shots from the floor during the third quarter during its South Coast Conference game with Greater New Bedford Voke Thursday, but also had assists on every one of those baskets en route to a 65-36 win over the Bears.
“We try to get through to them that if they make the extra pass, better things can happen,” D-R coach Chris Perron said of the display of purposeful and poise in attacking the Bears’ zone defense and creating a dynamic inside-outside scoring mix.
Senior center forward Meg Reed (21 points, seven rebounds), freshman guard Emma Damon (15 points) and junior guard Emily D’Ambrosio (15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) flourished on the floor for the Falcons, who snapped a four-game losing skid.
“We’re kind of running team, we have good athletes who can run,” Perron added.
The Falcons led from start to finish — hitting five of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers by D’Ambrosio to take an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and then converting seven of 14 shots in the second quarter with Reed totaling six points to own a 32-21 advantage at halftime.
The Falcons (6-6) welcomed Greater New Bedford Voke, having beaten the Bears by 27 points earlier in the season.
The third quarter presented D-R optimism for a potential berth in the MIAA Tournament.
Damon started a spurt of eight straight points by scoring in low off of a Reed pass. Reed then converted a three-point play off of a D’Ambrosio feed. D’Ambrosio finished off that flurry with a trifecta from the left, off of a Reed pass.
Reed then scored twice in low off of D’Ambrosio passes before Damon and D’Ambrosio polished off fast-break opportunities, trading assists on each basket.
The Bears, who were held without a field goal for the final five minutes of the first quarter, made just one shot from the floor over the final five minutes of the third quarter.
D-R seized upon the defensive energy to close out the third quarter as Damon hit a jumper from the left, Briana Malaguti went backdoor to take a pass from D’Ambrosio to score and the latter finished that surge off with a 3-pointer off of a Reed pass.
“We also played the meat of the league in that (losing) streak,” Perron said. “The leadership was excellent, with Reed good things happen and when Emily (D’Ambrosio) can get hot, it was nice to see.”
The Falcons next play a SCC game at Case on Tuesday.
