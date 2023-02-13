DIGHTON — Senior Ella Damon and junior Lucy Latour scored 12 points apiece as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls basketball team defeated Seekonk High on Monday night, 57-28.
The Falcons showcased their defensive prowess, holding the Warriors to 28 points. On the offensive end, D-R cut to the basket and took advantage of their second-chance opportunities.
Senior Olivia Tilden gave the Falcons a huge lift off the bench, scoring seven points in the second quarter alone.
“Seekonk is a well-coached team,” D-R head coach Chris Perron said, “but we played very well defensively tonight and had good leadership.”
The Falcons (12-5) return to action Wednesday against Boston Latin Academy while the Warriors (5-13) face Somerset Berkley Regional on Friday.