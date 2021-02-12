SOMERSET — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball team advanced to the South Coast Conference championship game Friday by storming past No. 2 seed Somerset Berkley, 61-31, Friday in a semifinal-round game.
Senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio scored 17 of her 27 points by halftime as the Falcons (10-2) took a 34-14 lead.
The No. 3 seed Falcons will next visit top-seeded and defending SCC champion Old Rochester on Tuesday.D-R had split its previous two games with Somerset Berkley, taking an 18-point win on the road and then losing by four at home.
“Once again, our defense was really good,” D-R coach Chris Perron said of limiting Somerset Berkley to 10 points or less in each quarter. D-R outscored the Blue Raiders 41-16 in the middle two quarters.
Ella Damon added 11 poins and Caroline Reed dominated in the paint with six points. The Falcons held a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but exploded for 20 second quarter points with D’Ambrosio hitting a trio of 3-point shots.
The Falcons hit on seven 3-pointers, four by D’Ambrosio, while limiting the Blue Raiders to five. D-R had a 20-8 advantage in chances at the free throw line.
Canton 67, North Attleboro 51
CANTON — The Bulldogs scored 18 second quarter points to take the road victory in a Hockomock League game. Canton led 34-20 at halftime.
North Attleboro had some lapses defensively, allowing Canton to hit seven 3-pointers in the contest.
Amanda Kaiser scored 10 of her team-leading 16 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a trio of 3-point shots. Taylor McMath added 11 points. The Rocketeers (4-7) are at Attleboro Monday.
Millis 60, Norton 28
MILLIS — The Lancers went cold from the floor in the first and third quarters of the Tri-Valley League game, scoring just four points in each quarter.
Norton faced a 40-11 deficit at the half as Millis had eight players score, hitting 26 shots from the floor.
Emma Cochrane tallied 10 points for the Lancers (4-6) in their season finale. Taryn Fierri added eight points with two 3-pointers while senior Hannah Sheldon capped her career with six points.
