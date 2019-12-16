SEEKONK — It was a grand opening for the Seekonk High girls basketball team as the Warriors tipped off the season with a 53-18 home blowout of Central Falls (R.I.) Monday night.
Mia DiaBiase led Seekonk with a game-high 14 points before being pulled in the fourth quarter, leaving her seven points shy of 1,000 for her career. Teammates Kate Leinson and Lauren Paulo added nine points apiece at guard for the Warriors, who led 25-0 at the end of the first quarter and 30-2 at halftime.l
Tri-County next hosts Norton on Monday.
Tri-County 37, Bay Path Reg. 24
FRANKLIN — Senior Abby DeFlores compiled a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cougars to a non-league victory.
Meghan O’Shaughnessy contributed eight points of her own for the Cougars, who led 21-10 at the half behind a sound defensive performance.
Tri-County (2-1) will travel to Old Colony on Friday.
