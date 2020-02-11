SEEKONK — Seekonk High senior Mia DiBiase poured in 21 of her game-high 27 points to lift the Warriors to a South Coast Conference girls basketball win over Case High 54-51 Tuesday night, clinching a spot in the MIAA Tournament for a second straight season.
DiBiase hit five 3-point field goals and hit on three free throws for the final three points of the game.
Seekonk (10-8) broke a 51-all tie with a 1:31 left when DiBiase was fouled and hit a free throw. After a Warrior defensive stop, DiBiase was fouled again and hit both free throws with 7.7 seconds left.
Seekonk (10-8) ran out to an early 17-10 lead after one quarter, but scored just six second quarter points and trailed 24-23 at the break.
Kate Leinson added nine points and Ally Dantas eight for the Warriors, who received strong defense and rebounding inside the paint from Kayleigh Fonseca and Lauren Tortolani. The Warriors travel to Somerset-Berkley Friday.
Norton 64, Dover-Sherborn 57
NORTON — The Lancers reeled off 24 third quarter points to take a 47-44 lead into the fourth quarter and then hit on nine free throws, five from the hand of Olivia Atherton to hold off Dover-Sherborn in the Tri-Valley League game.
Hannah Sheldon (14 points), Atherton (14 points with three 3’s), Taryn Fierri (12 points with two 3’s) and Mikayler Patch (10 points) paced Norton (6-12). The Lancers hit on 19 of 28 chances at the foul line.During the third quarter surge, six Lancers contributed points with Atherton scoring nine points and Sheldon eight in avenging a loss to Dover-Sherborn earlier in the season and overcoming a 29-23 halftime deficit. Norton (6-12) next entertains Holliston Friday.
Old Rochester 58, Dighton-Rehoboth 34
MATTAPOISETT — The Bulldogs limited D-R to 14 points in the first half of the South Coast Conference game and limited sharp-shooting Falcon guard Emily D’Ambrosio to three field goals and six points.
Meg Reed tallied 12 points for the Falcons (10-8), but six of those came at the free throw line.
“We couldn’t get the ball where wanted,” D-R coach Chris Perron said of ORR’s defensive effectiveness. The Falcons (10-8) host Fairhaven Friday.
