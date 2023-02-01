FALL RIVER — The Durfee High girls basketball team rallied from a 27-22 halftime deficit to Attleboro High and ran away in the second half for a 60-40 win on Wednesday night.
The Bombardiers had just four points in the fourth quarter, and trailed 38-36 entering he final eight minutes of play.
Leading Attleboro in scoring was Lily Routhier with 12 points. Vanessa Ellis added 10. Merry Bosh scored eight points.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Attleboro (8-4), which hosts Milford on Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 68, Boston Latin 29
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth roared to its sixth straight win to improve to 9-3.
Ella Damon scored 17 points to lead the Falcons. Morgan Corey added 14 and Olivia Tilden had 11 points.
D-R plays on Friday at Wareham.