ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team took down Taunton High, 58-45, on Friday night for its sixth win in a row.
Vanessa Ellis had 22 points for Attleboro (6-1), which led 29-23 at halftime and kept the pace up the rest of the way, leading 47-35 entering the final eight minutes of action.
Kayla Goldrick added 10 points for the Bombardiers, who travel to Foxboro Tuesday night.
Foxboro 77, Stoughton 27
FOXBORO — Addie Ruter scored 22 points for the Warriors in their Hockomock League win while Cam Collins added 17 points and Kailey Sullivan scored 14.
Foxboro (6-1) hosts Attleboro on Tuesday.
King Philip 44, Milford 32
WRENTHAM — The Warriors held Milford to just 11 points in the second half on its way to the win.
King Philip led 29-21 at intermission and then allowed only a lone free throw in the third quarter. Entering the fourth quarter King Philip had a 35-22 lead.
Leading KP was Emily Sawyer with 15 points. Maddie Paschke added 11. King Philip (4-4) plays on Tuesday at Sharon.
Dighton-Rehoboth 54, Greater New Bedford Voke, 29
NEW BEDFORD — The Falcons rolled behind a team-high 14 points from Ella Damon and 10 points from freshman Cam Cloonan.
D-R (4-3) plays on Tuesday, hosting Somerset Berkley.
Bishop Feehan 60, Cathedral, 42
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks picked up the CCL win to improve to 9-0 on the season.
The Shamrocks led 15-5 after the first quarter and led 28-12 going into intermission. Sammy Reale and Julia Webster shared the team high with 16 points.
Reale added four steals and Webster added six rebounds to their linescore. Charlotte Adams-Lopez scored eight points with seven rebounds and Lily Singer scored seven points.
Feehan travels to Walpole on Wednesday.
Seekonk 48, Fairhaven 33
SEEKONK — Seekonk got 16 points from Ally Dantas and eight points from Riley Connell in its home win.
Adding six points each was Emily Leonard and Caitlyn Oliveira for Seekonk (4-6), which plays at Bourne on Tuesday.
Southeastern 51, Tri-County 35 (OT)
FALL RIVER — Tri-County lost in overtime to Southeastern, getting a team-high 14 points from Amy Freitas.
Gabby Dergham added eight points and eight rebounds.
The Cougars (4-6) play again Thursday, hosting Bristol Plymouth.
Mansfield 68, Sharon 51
SHARON — Mansfield picked up its third win in a row, moving to 5-4 with a win over Sharon.
The Hornets led at halftime 38-17. Abby Wager had 22 points to lead the team. Kara Santos and Bridget Hanley had nine points each.
Mansfield plays again on Tuesday, hosting Milford.
Franklin 64, North Attleboro 17
FRANKLIN — North Attleboro lost to Franklin, falling to 3-7.
Katie Corsetti and Sam Faria had six points each.
North visits Oliver Ames on Tuesday.