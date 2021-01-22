HINGHAM — Junior McKenzie Faherty not only delivered 11 points, but collected 11 rebounds as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team took a 55-39 non-league road win at Hingham High Friday.
The Shamrocks (7-1) gained a 29-19 lead by halftime and never allowed Hingham to close the gap.
Junior Lydia Mordarski paced the Shamrocks with 18 points, while Camryn Fauria totaled 10 points. Both Kyla Cunningham and Meg Rapose each had seven points.
The Shamrocks hit on seven 3-pointers, two by Fauria.
Bishop Feehan next travels St. Mary’s of Lynn Monday for a CCL game.
Dighton-Rehoboth 55, Somerset Berkley 36
SOMERSET — Senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio became the fourth Falcon female player to reach 1,000 career points, scoring 17 in the South Coast Conference victory.
D’Ambrosio now has 1,003 points, joining her sister Kyle as members of the Falcon girls’ team 1,000-point club.
The Falcons (6-0) went on a 20-4 surge in the third quarter guided by the defense and rebounding of senior captain Emma Reilly (nine points).
D-R held just a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and a 25-18 lead at halftime before taking control. Ella Damon added 11 points for D-R, which hosts Case Tuesday.
Seekonk 55, Gr. New Bedford Voke 36
NEW BEDFORD — The Warriors found their shooting range from the 3-point line, hitting nine in taking the South Coast Conference victory.
Alli Dantas (18 points) and Lauren Paulo (nine points) each had three 3-pointers for Seekonk (4-2), which shot out to a 23-20 lead at the half. The Warriors then piled on 20 third quarter points to take a 43-29 lead into the final eight minutes.
Lauren Tortolanio tallied 12 points for Seekonk, while Maggie McKitchen had eight and Kate Leinson nailed a pair of 3-pointers during the first half. Seekonk next visits Apponequet Tuesday.
Medway 68, Norton 38
NORTON — The Lancers scored just four points in the first half and never recovered to drop its Tri-Valley League game. The Mustangs’ Amy Johnston scored 25 points, 11 during the first half as Medway took a 30-11 lead by halftime.
Emma Cochrane scored 11 of her Lancer-best 13 points during the second half, while Mikayler Patch scored all seven of her points in the second quarter.
Taryn Fierri added 10 points, six coming in the fourth quarter. The Lancers (3-2) meet Millis Tuesday.
