REHOBOTH — Emily D’Ambrosio scored 10 of her 26 points in the second quarter as the Dighton-Rehoboth High girls basketball team built on its early lead to secure a 56-46 South Coast Conference victory over Apponequet Tuesday.
D-R (8-7) was able to create turnovers leading to easy baskets in the second quarter as it extended a five-point lead after one quarter to a 33-19 halftime advantage.
“We definitely wanted to extend our zone and try and take away their shooters, and we really got it done in that second quarter,” D-R coach Chris Perron said.
D’Ambrosio connected on 11 of 13 from the free-throw line, while Meg Reed added 15 points. D-R travels to Wareham Friday for an SCC game.
Norwood 68, Norton 27
NORTON — Norwood used its size with three post players combining for 46 points to deny Norton in a Tri-Valley League matchup. Hannah Sheldon and Taryn Fieri each had seven points to lead the Lancers.
Norton (4-12) will seek a season sweep of the TVL series at home against Bellingham Friday, having beaten the Blackhawks 48-44 earlier in the season.
Bourne 55, Seekonk 45
BOURNE — After trailing for a majority of the contest, Seekonk had three opportunities to tie or take the lead in the final four minutes, but fell just short of its comeback efforts at Bourne in a South Coast Conference game.
The Warriors entered the fourth quarter behind 45-31, but went on a 12-0 run to trim the lead all the way down to 45-43, but were unable to claim the lead. Seekonk was led offensively by Ally Dantis (11 points), Lauren Tortolani (10) and Mia DiBiase (9).
Seekonk (9-6, 7-3 SCC) travels to Fairhaven Friday for another league contest.
