ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks are downright stingy.
After limiting defending Rhode Island state champion LaSalle Academy to 47 points, including just 24 by intermission, the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team placed the defensive clamps upon crosstown rival Attleboro High on Friday.
The Shamrocks limited AHS to merely 16 points through the first 16 minutes of play at Bishop Feehan en route to a 67-37 victory.
The Shamrocks’ man-to-man defensive posture was so strong that they forced Attleboro into shooting 4-for-14 from the floor during the first quarter, while also forcing seven turnovers.
That trend continued in the second quarter where Bishop Feehan limited the Bombardiers to 2-for-12 shooting from the floor, while forcing eight more turnovers in taking a 35-16 lead by halftime.
“It was a combination of their defense and us being sloppy with the ball,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said after the Bombardiers had nearly as many turnovers (15) as points (16) in the first half.
The Shamrocks (4-1) were just as demonstrative at the other end of the floor on offense. Bishop Feehan reeled off nine straight points in the first quarter to break a 2-2 tie and then went on a 14-2 binge midway through the second quarter.
The Shamrocks limited Attleboro to just one field goal — a basket in low by sophomore Meghan Gordon — over the first six minutes of the second quarter.
Five points from sophomore guard Haley Coupal and four points in low by sophomore forward Cam Fauria, off of passes by McKenzie Faherty and Lydia Mordarski, respectively, fueled Bishop Feehan in the first quarter.
An offensive rebound by Gordon pulled AHS into a 2-2 before the Shamrocks raced ahead with Amanda Folan hitting a baseline jumper on a pass from Kyla Cunningham and then Faherty finishing off the surge with a steal and layin.
Feehan was just as assertive in the second quarter in reeling off eight straight points for a 27-11 lead at the five-minute mark. Kaitlyn Rapose twice scored in the lane, once off of a Folan pass and then converting an offensive rebound.
Fauria followed with four more points, both on drives to the basket. Six players contributed points in the Shamrocks’ 20-point second quarter.
“Their defense was good, but we lost handle of the ball too many times,” Crowley said. “We can’t give good teams like Bishop Feehan extra chances. They’re the best team that we’ve played by far.”
In addition to its defense and offense, Bishop Feehan rebounded the ball en masse — with Mordarski (five rebounds), Rapose (four), Coupal (three) and Cunningham (three) leading the attack of the glass.
Mordarski converted an offensive rebound after a missed Shamrock free throw. On Attleboro’s ensuing inbounds pass, Feehan stole the ball and Mordarski fired in a 3-pointer from the right side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.