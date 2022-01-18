PEABODY — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team had its unbeaten status end at Bishop Fenwick High Tuesday, bowing 70-66 to the Falcons in a Catholic Central League game.
“They have size inside and they play good man-to-man defense,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said.
The Shamrocks (9-1) trailed 30-29 at the half as Sam Reale scored all 10 of her points over the first 16 minutes. The Shamrocks faced a 49-48 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Lydia Mordarski scored 16 points for the Shamrocks, while Camryn Fauria scored six of her 13 points in the third quarter.
“We just didn’t make enough plays at the end,” Dolores said.
Bishop Fenwick hit three 3-pointers during a 21-point fourth quarter. Bishop Feehan goes outside of the CCL Sunday with a non-league game at home against Newton North.
Norton 58, Holliston 35
NORTON — The Lancers extended their defensive pressure and limited the Panthers to 15 points over the first half of the Tri-Valley League game. Norton held a 36-15 halftime advantage.
Emma Cochrane scored 14 of her 20 points during the first half in putting Norton ahead. Mikayler Patch added 17 points, hitting two three points and factored in the first half with nine points.
Carly McDonald added nine points and Taryn Fierri eight for Norton, which hit on six 3-pointers in the contest. The Lancers (5-4) have a road game Friday at Hopkinton.
Dighton-Rehoboth 46, Apponequet 38
LAKEVILLE — Ella Damon scored seven of her 21 points during the fourth quarter as the Falcons held off the Lakers to win the South Coast Conference game.
D-R (4-5, 3-1 in the SCC) broke a 28-all deadlock after three quarters behind Damon, who hit two field goals and three free throws. In addition, Morgan Corey delivered four key points to keep Apponequet at bay.
Lucy Latour added 10 points for D-R, which held a 20-17 halftime lead. D-R next has a home SCC game with Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.