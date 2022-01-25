ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team met its match Tuesday at McIntyre Gymnasium, bowing 64-48 to St. Mary’s of Lynn in a Catholic Central League game.
“They were quick, they forced us into bad shots,” Shamrock coach Amy Dolores said of St. Mary’s, which held a 17-9 lead after one quarter and a 31-17 halftime lead.
St. Mary’s hit a pair of 3-point field goals and ended the first half on a 10-0 run. Senior forward Camryn Fauria scorfed 17 of her 23 points in the second half for Bishop Feehan (9-2), netting 10 fourth quarter points.
Lydia Mordarski added eight points, while the Shamrocks were limited to three 3-pointers in the contest. Bishop Feehan hosts Arlington Catholic Friday.
Seekonk 40, Bourne 33
SEEKONK — Ally Dantas delivered 21 points as Seekonk held off the Canalmen in its South Coast Conference win.
The Warriors’ defensive tone earned the win, limiting Bourne to 17 second half points. Seekonk trailed 18-16 at the half, but then scored 16 third quarter points to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Four points by Bria Dunphy and four free throws by Dantas in the fourth quarter kept Seekonk ahead. Emily Leonard had 15 rebounds for Seekonk (4-7, 2-3 SCC)which hosts Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 57, Somerset Berkley 24
SOMERSET — Ella Damon fired in a game-high 22 points as the Falcons routed the Blue Raiders.
D-R (6-5, 5-1) took a 29-12 lead halftime as Damon scored eight first quarter points. Sophomore forward Lucy Latour added 15 points, while Caroline Reed dominated the backboard. The Falcons visit Wareham Thursday.
Medfield 63, Norton 46
MEDFIELD — The Lancers were limited to 15 points over the first 16 minutes of their Tri-Valley League loss to Medfield. Norton faced a 15-6 deficit after the first quarter and a 34-15 gap at the half.
Emma Cochrane scored 13 points for the Lancers (5-7). Mikayler Patch added eight points, while Carly McDonald and Abby Fitzroy each hit a 3-pointer.
The Lancers host Sharon Wednesday.
Blue Hills Regional 27, Tri-County 24
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were deadlocked at 15-all at halftime and took a three-point lead late in the third quarter, but Blue Hills scored the final five points to regain the lead. Tri-County owned a 24-23 lead with just under two minutes left.
Noelle Kennedy scored eight points and Amy Freitas seven for Tri-County (2-8), which next visit South Shore Christian Friday.