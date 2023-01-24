ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team left little doubt out on the floor Tuesday night, rolling past Archbishop Williams High 79-35 in a Catholic Central League mismatch.
Even though the Shamrocks drubbed Archbishop Williams for the second time this season — the first time coming in a 67-24 rout on Jan, 6. Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores wasn’t happy with how her Shamrocks opened the game.
“Our kids fought back,” Dolores said. “It wasn’t a great start for us. I wasn’t super-pleased with how we started, but I was pleased with the way we finished.”
Williams gave Feehan a battle through the first quarter, not allowing the Shamrocks (11-3) to run the floor with their speed and utilize their transition offense. Following a timeout at the midway point of the quarter, Feehan took a 12-8 lead and turned it into a 23-12 advantage going into the second quarter.
The closest Archbishop Williams came to bringing the game even from there was at 25-20, but Feehan closed out the first half on a 20-2 run to put the visitors in a 45-22 hole at halftime.
Continuing to apply pressure and run in transition, the Shamrocks allowed just one point in the third quarter on a lone free throw, which came with 28.5 to go in the quarter. Ahead 62-23, Feehan continued to pour it on in the final eight minutes, shooting and driving to the basket early in its possessions until the final buzzer.
Twelve Shamrocks found their way into the scoring column as Dolores rotated her bench in frequently, notably with the second unit helping spark the run to close the first half.
“It’s great, we have a lot of kids who can contribute,” Dolores said. “The second unit in the first half made a huge run and they really got us going. That was huge.”
Sammy Reale led all scorers with 17 points for Feehan. Madelyn Steel added 12 points and Olivia Franciscus had 11 points.
Bishop Feehan is next at St. Mary’s of Lynn on Friday.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.