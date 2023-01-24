ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team left little doubt out on the floor Tuesday night, rolling past Archbishop Williams High 79-35 in a Catholic Central League mismatch.

Even though the Shamrocks drubbed Archbishop Williams for the second time this season — the first time coming in a 67-24 rout on Jan, 6. Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores wasn’t happy with how her Shamrocks opened the game.

