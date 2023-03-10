ATTLEBORO — From the opening jump, it was all Bishop Feehan High.
A game-opening 3-pointer by Charlotte Adams-Lopez gave the Shamrocks girls basketball team a lead that was only matched once in its 72-53 MIAA Division 1 state tournament quarterfinal romp over No. 7 Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Friday night.
After the score stood tied at 5-all, the second-seeded Shamrocks took off in familiar fashion, as with much of their games this season, to roll into the Final Four where Feehan will face No. 3 Woburn at a date and time to be determined.
“I’m just really proud of our team, they worked so hard all season,” Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores said. “They were in the weight room all off-season and everything myself and the coaching staff ask them to do, all season long they did. They practice hard, play hard, from the leading scorer to the last kid on the bench, it’s really unbelievable what they’ve done.
“Getting to the (state) Final Four is a testament to them.”
Following the tie, Feehan ran off eight unanswered points to build a lead that was whittled to 15-11 by the end of the first quarter. But in the second quarter, the Shamrocks made their move to stifle a stagnant B-R offense bu pushing their lead to 27-11 before B-R scored its first points of the quarter over halfway into the stanza.
By halftime, it was 30-18 in favor of Feehan, and that 12-point deficit was the closest the Trojans came to pulling even the rest of the way.
The Shamrocks’ transition offense and hard-nosed defense limited all Trojans with the exception of Natalia Hall-Rosa, who led all scorers with 33 points. Hall-Rosa had all but five of B-R’s points in the first half, and was a problem for a plethora of defenders for Feehan.
“We knew they were looking for her every time,” Reale said. “We tried to throw different people at her, like Maddy Steel and I was on her. Mary (Daley) at times. We tried to force her left with really good help defense. We worked a lot on that. The team’s we’re playing have good guards and were trying to capitalize on that.”
“She’s a great player, she’s tough to stop,” Dolores said of Hall-Rosa. “We tried to contain her. In the first half, she had a lot of opportunities. ... She’s a great player.”
Fortunately, Feehan had answers on its own end. Adams-Lopez led in the scoring with 25 points, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, and was followed by Reale’s 21 points, Steel’s 12 and Julia Webster’s 10 points.
With a packed house that was advertised as a sellout crowd, the energy at Bishop Feehan High did not disappoint,
“We’ve got a community surrounding us that is unbeatable,” Daley said. “We have Feehan fanatics that are here at every one of our games, walking around the school people wishing us luck. Some people I don’t even know outside of school going ‘hey good luck in the (playoffs),’ it’s stuff like that that keeps us going. We know the have community there for us whether we win or lose so we leave everything out on the court every game.”
The win improved Feehan to 19-4, and a perfect 11-0 at home. A fortress guarded by a tough group of girls, the Shamrocks potentially face a neutral site game for a Division 1 final appearance. With all things moving in the right direction for Feehan, Reale said the success is a testament to how close they are on and off the court, with the chemistry translating in the scorebook.
“I think it’s our competitiveness and we’re all such really good friends on the court and off the court,” Reale said. “You see that chemistry in the games.”
As for taking the time to celebrate the win, Dolores and Daley said there will be some time to celebrate it before going right back to work over the weekend.
“We’re definitely enjoying it, and the kids will enjoy it (Friday night,)” Dolores said. “We’ll see what our schedule is for the next couple of days.”
“We’re definitely going to celebrate,” Daley said. “We can celebrate and get back to work on this team.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.