ATTLEBORO — From the opening jump, it was all Bishop Feehan High.

A game-opening 3-pointer by Charlotte Adams-Lopez gave the Shamrocks girls basketball team a lead that was only matched once in its 72-53 MIAA Division 1 state tournament quarterfinal romp over No. 7 Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Friday night.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.