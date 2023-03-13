NEWTON — For the first time since 2016, the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team is bound for the state final, clinching an MIAA Division 1 title bid with a 53-47 win over Woburn High on Monday night.

Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores expressed her excitement to play again in the state final, not just for herself, but for her team in particular.

