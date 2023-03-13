NEWTON — For the first time since 2016, the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team is bound for the state final, clinching an MIAA Division 1 title bid with a 53-47 win over Woburn High on Monday night.
Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores expressed her excitement to play again in the state final, not just for herself, but for her team in particular.
“Really excited, really proud of the kids,” Dolores said. “Excited for them to get to experience this. This whole run has been something special. I’m excited for them.”
Both No. 3 Woburn and No. 2 Bishop Feehan struggled out of the gate in getting adjusted to Newton South High’s gym. Feehan held serve early, leading 11-10 through the first eight minutes, and expanded its lead through the second quarter.
By halftime, Feehan held a 26-17 lead, but it quickly was erased through the third quarter. Woburn went on a 6-0 run through the middle minutes of the third and closed the third on a 7-0 run to tie the game up at 36-36.
With the game not having much fluidity, being stop and go with fouls and turnovers, Dolores said Woburn’s attempts to disrupt them with a pressing defense worked at times, but the girls stepped up when needed in the latter stages of the game.
“They’re a tough, hard-nosed team with excellent athletes,” Dolores said. “They wanted to disrupt us and at times it worked. I’m really proud of how our kids stepped up at the end with Steel hitting those threes and Charlotte (Adams-Lopez) to find her on them. Just great execution down the stretch even through we were a little frazzled at times.”
Entering the the final eight minutes of play, the Shamrocks needed a jump start, and got one off the hands of Madelyn Steel. With the Shamrocks facing a deficit early in the fourth quarter, the difference grew to 42-38 — the largest lead Woburn held all night.
With Steel on the wing, her first of three 3-pointers helped bring Feehan back on top and her third three of the quarter was the dagger, making it 49-49 with under two minutes to go. Despite not the strongest shooting night from distance as a team, Steel knew that once one went down the rest would follow. Awareness from her teammates was key to helping her put points on the board and keep her hot.
“I knew I was going to get fired up. I had two in the first half, and I knew it was coming,” said Steel, who finished with a team-high 20 points. “My teammates do a great job of finding me. Once I hit one, they were consistently looking for me and told me me to keep shooting, so I kept going.”
Dolores said the sophomore guard leaves her at a loss for words.
“It’s unbelievable,” Dolores said. “She’s done it over and over for us and I can’t say enough about her. Very cool under pressure to say the least.”
Following her Steel’s trey, Mary Daley took a charge in the defensive end to give Feehan possession again with 1:09 to go. With its back against the wall, Woburn tried to keep itself in it with intentional fouls, but Sammy Reale (17 points) hit two of her three attempts, the game-winning baskets coming with 16.3 to go in the game. Steel followed with free throws at 08.5 to go to add to the score.
With now a Division 1 Final spot secured, the Shamrocks will take on undefeated and No. 1 Andover in the MIAA Division 1 Championship. The Shamrocks played Andover on Feb. 18 in a 46-42 loss, one day before Woburn defeated the Shamrocks 74-71 in the final.
Steel remembers the game, pointing to a desire to get back at both of their most recent losses — this time on an even bigger stage.
“We really want to prove how hard we’ve worked all season,” Steel said. “We lost to Woburn in the Comcast Tournament and it was nice to come back and show them who we are. We could play Andover, and that was the other team we lost to in the Comcast Tournament. It would be nice to get back at both of them.”
