ATTLEBORO — It was a bittersweet victory for Bishop Feehan High School girls’ basketball coach Amy Dolores over her alma mater, defending R.I. state champion LaSalle Academy.
The Shamrocks presented Dolores, in her first season on the Bishop Feehan bench as head coach, with her third victory of the season, scoring 11 straight points midway through the first half and then repelling eight 3-point field goals by LaSalle Academy to hold on for a 57-47 verdict Monday.
Sophomore guard Haley Coupal tallied 14 points, 11 during the first half, in addition to taking down seven rebounds and having three assists. The balance of Bishop Feehan was most evident as senior center-forward Kaitlyn Rapose (five rebounds, two blocked shots), sophomore Kyla Cunningham and sophomore Lydia Mordarski (six rebounds) each contributed nine points.
“We were very unselfish on offense, but we’re still working on our defense,” Dolores said, as the Shamrocks shot 6-for-20 in the first quarter and 5-for-14 in the third quarter, committing 22 turnovers overall, 11 in each half.
Most notably, the Shamrocks hit on six of their first eight converted shots from the floor at the outset of the fourth quarter in turning back LaSalle. Owning merely a one-point (36-35) lead entering the final eight minutes, Bishop Feehan took control in the very first minute, as Cunningham scored off of a Coupal feed and the latter then fired in a 15-footer from the left side.
Coupal then delivered a pass to Cunningham for a basket against LaSalle’s pressure defense.
And twice sophomore guard McKenzie Faherty neatly dished the ball in low against the Rams’ pressure for baskets by Camryn Fauria and Rapose to build a 48-39 lead with three minutes left.
“I don’t like to lose, I want to win them all,” Lee Harris, LaSalle’s first-year head coach said of his Rams (2-2). “We’ll be fine, but I thought the free throws were a little odd — we went to the line just four times.” That is, Bishop Feehan outscored LaSalle 11-3 at the charity stripe, with the Shamrocks being afforded 20 chances there.
Kelly Gallagher scored 20 points for LaSalle, hitting three 3-point shots. The Rams had a trio of two-point leads during the first quarter, but shot just 3-for-15 from the floor in the session and faced a 24-21 deficit at intermission.
Coupal helped correct a rash of turnovers (11) by Bishop Feehan, scoring eight first-quarter points, two off of a Fauria pass against the press and then on a steal of a LaSalle inbounds pass after Mordarski had converted a Meg Rapose pass for a basket.
Three more points by Coupal and Jill Margett converting an offensive rebound presented Bishop Feehan with a 21-15 lead.
LaSalle knocked down four 3-pointers (though shooting 5-for-15 with five turnovers) during the third quarter, three times narrowing the gap to one point.
The Shamrocks owned merely a 42-39 lead with six minutes left in the game, and then swung the outcome in their favor as Mordarski hit two free throws and Rapose converted an offensive rebound during an 8-2 spurt.
“The girls are doing a good job finding the open man,” Dolores added. The Shamrocks return home Friday to host crosstown rival Attleboro High, with a 1 p.m. tap-off.
