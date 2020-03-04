BRIDGEWATER — In the end, a more powerful Bridgewater-Raynham squad wrote the finish to the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team’s Division 1 South Sectional run.
But, cliche though it may be, the final score of 60-45 didn’t reflect the closeness of the game, nor the fight the Shamrock girls put up.
“I am so proud of the way these girls battled back,” Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “It’s a credit to them (B-R), the way were able to execute.”
Fifth-seeded Feehan (15-5) held on to a narrow lead through most of Wednesday night’s semifinal game, which wound up being played on the home court of the top-seeded Trojans (18-2) before a packed gym and a vocal home crowd.
After outgunning the Trojans 13-10 in the first quarter and clinging to the narrowest of leads, 25-23, at the half, Feehan found itself hammered 18-12 in the third quarter as the Trojans opened up what soon proved to be an insurmountable lead.
Feehan was handicapped by the absence of the team’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Haley Coupal, who suffered a knee injury in the opening round of the tourney, depriving the Shamrock offense of much-needed depth.
While the Shamrocks’ shooting went cold, the Trojans subjected Feehan to a run of four unanswered field goals, including a 3-pointer by junior guard Tahlia Tah that grabbed the lead at 32-30 with just two minutes left in the quarter. B-R never fell behind again.
The unbeaten South Coast Conference champion Trojans went on to devastate the previously stingy Shamrock defense and stymie their offense, even though senior guard Amanda Folan managed to offer a moment of hope to the Feehan fans as she hit a trey at the buzzer to leave B-R holding on to just a 41-37 lead going into the final eight minutes.
But if the Shamrock faithful where hoping for a miracle comeback, it wasn’t in the cards. The Trojans went on to hammer the visitors 19-8 in the final quarter.
“We had difficulty converting at the end and down the stretch,” Dolores said.
It was a remarkable comeback run for a Trojan team that doesn’t have a wealth of experience.
“I don’t think people realize just how young we are,” B-R coach Cheryl Seavey said. “We lost 10 seniors last year, so what we saw in that first half was our youth, but also so much on the line.”
The Shamrocks had surged to an early lead, 7-0, starting with an opening 3-pointer by sophomore Guard Lydia Mordarski, at one point running up the lead to 18-12 and holding the Trojans’ 6-2 guard Shay Bollin to a single field goal in the opening quarter.
“Mordarski did a great job for us guarding Bollin, and made her work for every shot she got,” Dolores said.
Bollin eventually managed to shake free and was the high scorer for the night with 24 points.
“Amanda Folan stepped up for us and got baskets when we needed them,” Dolores said of Folan, who was high scorer for Feehan with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.