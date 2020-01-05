NORTH ATTLEBORO — The defensive intensity of the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team resulted in a 50-39 victory at North Attleboro Sunday.
Trailing 25-24 at the half, the Shamrocks then limited the Rocketeers to just 14 points over the final 16 minutes. “The kids worked; we upped our defensive intensity,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said.
The Shamrocks jump-started their surge by scoring the final six points of the first half and the first six points of the second.
Cam Fauria scored seven of her 12 points during the second quarter for the Shamrocks, while Haley Coupal netted eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were just sluggish offensively in the first half (1-for-12 shooting in the first quarter),” Dolores added. “In the second half, we got some easy baskets and baskets off of our defense.”
Amanda Kaiser scored 14 of her 18 points during the first half for North, while also taking in nine rebounds.
A pair of free throws by Lydia Mordarski (nine points, 10 rebounds) put the Shamrocks in front in the first minute of the third quarter. Then the Shamrocks reeled off 12 straight points at the outset of the fourth quarter, with Bishop Feehan shooting 8-for-15 in the quarter.
Bishop Feehan (7-1) is off until a non-league game with Bishop Fenwick Saturday. North (2-4) visits archrival Attleboro Tuesday.
Needham 67, King Philip 43
NEEDHAM — The Warriors of King Philip scored just five first-quarter points and faced an 18-point deficit after eight minutes of the non-league game.
Brianna James totaled 15 points for KP (4-3), while Faith Roy added nine points. The Warriors shot just 7-for-35 from 3-point range in the game, with Needham holding a 62-45 rebounding margin.
Needham owned a 48-22 lead at the half, but KP then reeled off 14 straight points to close the gap. However, the Rockets then immediately answered with 13 straight points to regain control. The Warriors next host Canton Tuesday.
