NORTON — Taryn Fieri scored 10 of her 13 points during the fourth quarter as the Norton High girls basketball team bested MIAA Tournament-bound Seekonk High 58-48 in a non-league game Tuesday.
Norton held a 28-23 halftime advantage and took a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lancer defense sparkled as Norton employed a box-and-one defense on Seekonk senior guard Mia DiBiase (13 points), while the Lancers limited the Warriors (10-10) to one field goal and six points over the final quarter.
Olivia Atherton also scored 13 points for the Lancers (7-13) in their season finale. Ally Dantas scored 14 points for Seekonk, while Kate Leinson added 12 points.
