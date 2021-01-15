BELLINGHAM — For the third consecutive game, the Norton High girls’ basketball team had a different leading scorer.
Taryn Fierri paced the unbeaten Lancers with 22 points, hitting three of Norton’s seven 3-pointers as the visitors took a 55-35 victory at Bellingham High Friday in a Tri-Valley League game.
Mikayler Patch added 11 points for Norton (3-0) while Ella Tetreault drilled a trio of 3-pointers in finishing with nine points.
Norton led throughout, owning a 27-17 lead by halftime as six Lancers scored while not allowing a 3-pointer to the Blackhawks. The Lancers visit Medway Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 54, Gr. New Bedford Voke 19
NEW BEDFORD — Behind Emily D’Ambrosio and Ella Damon the 4-0 Falcons rolled to the South Coast Conference victory.
D’Ambrosio scored nine of her 19 points during the second quarter as D-R held a 33-11 halftime lead. Damon scored 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter, powering the Falcons into the lead.
Eight players scored for D-R with D’Ambrosio hitting three of the Falcons’ seven 3-point field goals. The Falcons host Fairhaven Tuesday.
Seekonk 36, Bourne 32
BOURNE — Alli Dantas scored six points in the fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and three free throws as the Seekonk High girls’ basketball team pulled away from Bourne High to win their South Coast Conference game Friday.
Seekonk held a 19-18 lead at the half and took a six-point lead over the first three minutes of the third quarter before going scoreless for five minutes as Bourne took a 28-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kate Leinson paced the Warriors (2-2) with 11 points, hitting one of Seekonk’s three 3-pointers in the game. Maggie McKitchen added 10 points and Dantas eight. Seekonk hosts Somerset Berkley Tuesday.
