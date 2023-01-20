ATTLEBORO — A rough fourth quarter thwarted a chance for the Attleboro High girls basketball team to take control of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division race against Franklin High in their showdown on Friday night.
Entering the night, both teams were tied for the Kelly-Rex Division lead at 6-1, and the Bombardiers entered the fourth quarter ahead 46-44, but saw fouls plague them over the final frame. Franklin rallied from a five-point deficit in the middle stages to run away with a 66-55 win as the beneficiaries of nearly every foul call in the fourth quarter.
Franklin went 26-for-32 from the free-throw line, including 14-for-17 in the fourth quarter alone while Attleboro was 6-of-10 from the line. The Bombardiers had 22 personal fouls whistled against them while the Panthers drew only 12 fouls.
Attleboro head coach Bri Bracken said she had never seen a team lose a change in momentum that quickly, noting that the nature of the foul call were out of her team’s hands.
“You’ve just got to keep telling the girls to dig deep and keep playing,” Bracken said. “We say it all the time, it’s not controllable. You can’t control what the refs are going to call and you’ve got to just play through it.”
The Bombardiers had Franklin on its heels for the first three quarters, jumping ahead early and keeping the momentum. Attleboro started the game on a 10-2 run and built a 20-13 advantage through the first eight minutes before Franklin cut into the gap in the second quarter, tying the score at 22-22 with a 9-2 run. The Bombardiers then regained control in the final four minutes of the half as a Lily Routhier triple sent Attleboro into halftime with a 31-26 advantage.
To put Franklin (8-2) on the ropes through three quarters was no small feat. Franklin’s leading scorer Katie Peterson was limited to 11 points through three frames, and finished with 17.
“I’m very proud of them. I’ll always be proud of them,” Bracken said. “I told them (after the Foxboro loss) this doesn’t define our season. We just have to keep working and get them next time. The beauty of it is that we play them again. We can be prepared for them an get a win down the road.”
Attleboro (6-3) was led on the floor by Avery James’ 16 points. Lily Routhier added 15 and Vanessa Elllis scored 14. Kayla Goldrick scored 10 points.
“We absolutely learned a lot from this game, positives and negatives,” Bracken said. “We just have to be ready to go.”
The Bombardiers return to action Tuesday night when they host Sharon in another Hockomock League tilt.
