ATTLEBORO — A rough fourth quarter thwarted a chance for the Attleboro High girls basketball team to take control of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division race against Franklin High in their showdown on Friday night.

Entering the night, both teams were tied for the Kelly-Rex Division lead at 6-1, and the Bombardiers entered the fourth quarter ahead 46-44, but saw fouls plague them over the final frame. Franklin rallied from a five-point deficit in the middle stages to run away with a 66-55 win as the beneficiaries of nearly every foul call in the fourth quarter.

