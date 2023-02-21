FOXBORO — Stiff challenges have been pretty hard to come by for the Foxboro High girls basketball team this season.
So, Warriors head coach Lisa Downs was eager to see how her squad would stack up against fellow court heavyweight Brookline High, ranked fourth in MIAA Division 1, in Foxboro’s regular season finale at the Warrior Cup title game on Tuesday.
The Foxboro girls proved they were more than equal to the task, taking down Brookline, 61-53, to cap the Warriors’ 19-1 regular season with their own tournament title.
“It was great,” Downs said. “I couldn’t as a coach ask for a better end to the regular season. We needed to be challenged and I was curious to see if the girls would step up.”
Foxboro, ranked fifth in Division 2, led by 20 at halftime, but saw its lead shrink in the second half as Brookline (16-4) rallied to tie the contest before the host Warriors stepped up to finish the game, and their season, strong.
“We knew they were going to come back, they’re just that good,” Downs said. “What could have happened, but didn’t happen, was the girls look at the score and get deflated and mailed it in”
Foxboro managed to handle Brookline’s tandem scoring punch of Margo Mattes and Geanna Bryant while Cam Collins led Foxboro in scoring with 23 points.
“They were definitely the most talented team we’ve seen, and we’ve seen some good teams,” Downs said. “They had some really exemplary players and we saw them play (on Monday). We knew we really had to step up our game from where we had played against Tewksbury (in a first-round win). We had to keep in check Mattes and Bryant. Those two girls themselves score 90% of the team’s points and we had to keep them under control.”
Besides Collins, Kailey Sullivan scored 17 points and Addie Ruter added 10 while Izzy Chamberlain grabbed 11 rebounds.
“Cam was playing with four fouls and Kailey was hitting her 3-pointers,” Downs aid. “Between everyone in the starting five, and add in Ava Hill and Kylie Sampson (coming in off the bench,) it was just really encouraging to me.”
The Warriors now await their postseason draw as one of the top teams in the state.
“It’s out of our control where we end up in the power rankings,” Downs said. “With the girls, it’s just one game at a time and look to improve from the game before. We’re going to have to play some really good teams in the next week or so, and we need to make sure we’re fine-tuning everything we need to do on both ends of the court.”