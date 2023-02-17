FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball took down Division 2 state champion Oliver Ames High 58-50 on Friday night to complete its undefeated season in Hockomock League play.
Foxboro, which improved to 16-0 in the league, and 17-1 overall, was sparked by Cam Collins’ 20 points. Kailey Sullivan added 14 points and Izzy Chamberlain had 11 rebounds.
Foxboro hosts its Warrior Classic on Monday.
King Philip 56, Taunton 38
WRENTHAM — King Philip was led by Emily Sawyer’s game-high 34 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to down the Tigers in their Hockomock League contest.
The Warriors held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 25-18 at halftime before taking a 39-26 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Jaclyn Bonner added 16 points in the win for KP (11-7) which play in the Norwell Invitational on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 64, Greater New Bedford Voke 27DIGHTON — The Falcons prevailed on their Senior Night, led by Ella Damon’s 19 points. She was honored, along with fellow seniors Olivia Tilden and Morgan Corey.
Tilden added 15 points and Lucy Latour scored 11 for D-R. The Falcons (14-5) close out the regular season on Wednesday at East Bridgewater.
Mansfield 47, Canton 33
CANTON — Mansfield’s Abby Wager led the Hornets with 14 points. The Hornets (11-6) also had 10 points from Kara Santos and eight from Hallie Popat.
Mansfield plays Monday when it hosts its Roundball Tourney.
Somerset Berkley 45, Seekonk 31
SEEKONK — Seekonk fell to a strong Somerset Berkley team, getting a team-high nine points from Sienna Miranda.
Hayden Robinson added eight points. Seekonk (7-14) plays Wednesday at Norton.