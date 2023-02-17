FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball took down Division 2 state champion Oliver Ames High 58-50 on Friday night to complete its undefeated season in Hockomock League play.

Foxboro, which improved to 16-0 in the league, and 17-1 overall, was sparked by Cam Collins’ 20 points. Kailey Sullivan added 14 points and Izzy Chamberlain had 11 rebounds.