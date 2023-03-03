FOXBORO — The fifth-seeded Foxboro High girls basketball team was slow out the gate, but quickly found another gear in its 68-35 blowout win over No. 28 seed Holliston to advance to the Round of 16 in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament Friday night.
Next up for Foxboro is No. 12 South High Community, with the date and time to be determined.
The win was even more special in that it was the 200th career victory for Downs at Foxboro High, but it did not start out easily. Both sides struggled on offense in the first quarter, with the host Warriors connecting for their first field goal with 3:17 left in the quarter to make it 4-2. Foxboro then found its footing and built a 10-4 advantage after the first eight minutes.
Nerves and rushed shots were the story for Foxboro’s uncharacteristically tenuous start, said Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs.
“We had to remind them that we got here for a reason,” Downs said. “We had to take a few deep breaths and relax out there. Everything on offense was very rushed, defensively we were doing what we needed to be doing in controlling Simpson and getting her into help defense. Offensively, all of the shots were flat because we had nerves.”
After the first quarter, the Warriors made their move to put away Holliston, going on a 10-4 stretch to expand the lead to double digits. By halftime, Foxboro had nearly doubled up on Holliston at 31-16.
Despite the Warriors building a 20-point lead on the second scoring play of the second half with a Kailey Sullivan 3-pointer, Downs still did not feel entirely comfortable.
The Warriors, however, never let the game get closer than 18 from then on, taking a 47-25 lead into the fourth quarter to bounce Holliston from the postseason.
“As long as we kept the lead, I was OK with the shots not going in,” Downs said. “Anything can happen any night in the tournament. Until we were up by 20-plus I didn’t feel comfortable, because Simpson can score 30 points on any night. We started to relax a little on offense.”
Holliston was led by Megan Simpson, who sprayed the glass with shots for 19 points. With Simpson a high-volume shooter, Downs said the plan on defense was to funnel the ball to her and force her to make the shot.
“When we saw them in film and in person, she takes 75% of their shots,” Downs said. “We knew that and Erin (Foley) and Cam (Collins) did a nice job on her. Our help on defense was lacking at points because they were doing what they needed to do, .but I thought Erin and Cam did a nice job on her.”
Downs went on to praise her tandem of Sullivan and Collins, along others in her regular rotation, for being a luxury a coach dreams about. Sullivan led Foxobor in scoring with 21, 13 in the third quarter alone, while Collins added 17 and Addie Ruter scored 14.
“It’s huge,” Downs said. “You add Erin, who on any night can shoot, and Addie, no team can concentrate on just one of them. If Cam has their focus then Kailey is going to be wide open, and vice-a-versa. It’s a luxury that I’m very happy to have.
After the game, Down reflected on her personal milestone win. Holding flowers, and with silly string in her hair from a post-game celebration, she said the relationship her players took from being students of the game to adults with children is one she holds close to her.
“I’ve been fortunate to have some great players over the years,” Downs said. “More important, I’ve met some young women who are now parents. It’s crazy, and I keep in touch with a majority of the girls. As rewarding as it is to be a coach and get the ‘W’ it’s equally rewarding to build those relationships. I’m friends with these girls I coached who are now adults.
“For them to reach out to me in their mid-20’s just to say hi or ask for advice, that’s the most rewarding part,” she added.
As for another 200 wins, Downs was quick to answer how she felt on staying on the bench leading a team to wins.
“No,” Downs said laughing. “I’m getting too old for this.”