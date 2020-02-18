FOXBORO — Thankfully, the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team was able to hang its hat on its defensive prowess for four quarters on Tuesday.
The Warriors captured their own Warrior Classic championship and the No. 2 seed for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional in taking a 34-26 verdict over likely No. 3 seed Old Rochester Regional.
The Warriors (19-2) limited the Bulldogs (17-3) to 11 points during the first half and to just 18 points through three quarters.
Old Rochester, which had won all 13 of its South Coast Conference games by an average of 33 points, was flummoxed by Foxboro’s man-to-man defensive pressure throughout.
The Bulldogs shot just 2-for-11 with six turnovers in the first quarter; shot 3-for-12 with six turnovers in the second quarter; 3-for-12 with five turnovers in the third quarter; and 3-for-10 with five turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we limited a very good team to 11 points in the first half, we did what we needed to do,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said, the Warriors winning their 10th straight game, while snapping Old Rochester’s win streak at 15 games.
And yet, the Bulldogs had ample opportunity to win as a result of Foxboro committing 21 turnovers, including 12 during the second half.
“We had been averaging only 11 turnovers too, we could have helped ourselves,” ORR coach Bob Hohne said. “It was either them or us to get the No. 2 seed.”
Foxboro led from start to finish, owning a 17-11 lead at intermission and taking a 28-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Lizzy Davis hit a trio of 3-point shots and paced Foxboro with 12 points. Katelyn Mollica was held without a 3-point field goal and to just one field goal in each of the third and fourth quarters to total eight points, while Shakirah Ketant took in 10 rebounds to go along with six points.
Foxboro did not shoot the ball well at all — going 4-for-13 in the first quarter; 3-for-11 in the second quarter; 4-for-13 in the third quarter and two for eight in the fourth quarter.
Other than a surge of nine straight points over a two-minute span midway through the third quarter which presented the Warriors with a 26-13 lead, Foxboro was far from its customary efficient self.
“We knew that they were physical and that they like a frantic game,” Downs said of the pace at which ORR prefers to play. “We’ve got to get our fast-breaking moving a bit more. We tried to play a little bit different and play off of our defense.”
Owning merely a 17-13 lead three minutes into the second half, Foxboro took control. Ketant hit two free throws, then Yara Fawaz (seven rebounds) drove to the basket for a bucket.
Davis nailed her third trifecta of the game and the Warriors benefited from a Bulldog turnover on the ensuing possession when Fawaz scored again in low.
“They (ORR) were doubling a lot and switching, it didn’t play into what we were trying to do offensively,” Downs said of Foxboro’s woes attacking the basket. “But we did what we needed to get done and to beat a team like that, I’m happy with it. As long as we show up on defense good things are going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.