MANSFIELD — The Foxboro High girls basketball team continued its hot start to the season Friday night, utilizing an aggressive defense to roll over Mansfield High, 63-31.

The Hornets started out slow and were unable to recover, getting Foxboro’s full-court press early to try and get under the skin of the Hornets. The physical defense by the Warriors was something they had planned on doing after seeing Mansfield struggle with a gritty Attleboro High team that played hard against them earlier in the week.

