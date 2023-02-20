FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team defeated Tewksbury High 56-36 in the first round of the Warrior Classic Monday afternoon in an ugly, but physical battle for both sides in the second half.
The Warriors held a halftime lead of 28-16 before seeing their lead close to within eight points but pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“We have to make sure we’re valuing very possession we have on offense,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “The shots weren’t falling, which is going to happen, and we can’t get down on ourselves. We just have to make up for it.
“Tewksbury, I give them credit. They’re quicker than I thought they were and they were able to match up with our guards better than I thought they would.”
Addie Ruter paced Foxboro in scoring with 18 points. Kailey Sullivan and Camryn Collins each had 15.
With Foxboro not exactly looking like its full self on Monday, Downs said it’s good to get games like this out of the way ahead of postseason play. With the Warriors a young team where the starting five is all on pace to return next season, Downs added it could’ve been the nerves getting to them.
But with the postseason rapidly approaching for the Warriors, who improved to 18-1, Downs said that her players need to prep for each game like it could be their last.
“It’s important, and I wanted them to treat this like a postseason game,” Downs said. “We might have had some jitters because we do have a very young team. I think it’s important making sure they come out ready to face someone like Brookline, who will be a big challenge.
“It’s going to be win or go home after tomorrow,” Downs said.
Foxboro plays Brookline Tuesday afternoon to cap the Warrior Classic.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.