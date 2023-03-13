BRIDGEWATER — If there was ever an emphatic demonstration of their defensive prowess, it was the 32 minutes of basketball delivered by the Foxboro High girls basketball team in its MIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal game.

The fifth-seeded Warriors limited top-seeded, and once-beaten Walpole to 18 points over the first 16 minutes of play Monday night en route to a convincing 51-34 victory at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High.