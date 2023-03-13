BRIDGEWATER — If there was ever an emphatic demonstration of their defensive prowess, it was the 32 minutes of basketball delivered by the Foxboro High girls basketball team in its MIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal game.
The fifth-seeded Warriors limited top-seeded, and once-beaten Walpole to 18 points over the first 16 minutes of play Monday night en route to a convincing 51-34 victory at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High.
The Warriors limited the Rebels to just 3-for-15 shooting in the first quarter, 3-for-14 shooting in the second quarter and to 3-for-15 shooting in the third quarter.
Foxboro also harnessed Walpole to just one field goal over the final five minutes of the first half, to one field goal over the final four minutes of the third quarter and to just one shot made when the outcome of the game was still hanging in balance over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
Foxboro won its 19th straight to earn a spot in the MIAA Division 2 state championship game against sixth-seeded Dracut at the Lowell Tsongas Center, with the date and time to be determined.
In posting its 23rd win of the season, Foxboro has now limited 15 foes to 40 points or less, with opponents averaging just 37 points.
“It’s all about team effort, it all begins in practice, the work ethic that these girls have,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the determination of the Warriors at both ends of the floor.
Having won a round during the 2021-22 MIAA Division 2 Tournament, the many underclassmen amidst the roster received an education on the criteria for continuing on through the competition.
Walpole was making its first semifinal appearance in the eight-year tenure of Wall. Other than three ties (at 3, 6 and 10) in the first quarter and an 18-14 lead with just under four minutes left until intermission, the Rebels were broken down offensively by Foxboro’s defense.
“They’re a great team no doubt about it, but it was just us not making shots, shots that we normally make,” Wall said, the Rebels being challenged by Foxboro’s man-to-man defensive schemes and pressure the length of the court and challenged physically for space. “We had a lot of open looks and they forced us (defensively) a bit. We executed what we wanted to execute , but it was a credit to them – they were better than us.”
Junior Cam Collins, the Hockomock League MVP, totaled 17 points, 12 during the first half in putting Foxboro in front 22-18, while taking down seven rebounds and having four assists.
Sophomore guard Kailey Sullivan scored nine of her 12 points after intermission and grabbed five rebounds; junior guard Erin Foley contributed 10 points and took in six rebounds, while sophomore center Addie Ruter also had 10 points to go along with nine rebounds. And that’s not to overlook the wondrous all-around play by junior forward Izzy Chamberlin who grabbed six rebounds and made endless hustle plays.
Foxboro and Walpole scrimmaged twice during the pre-season so “knowing a familiar opponent, the girls knew a little what to expect,” Downs said. “That’s (Walpole) a quality team that can shoot from the outside and is really physical inside. We had to make sure that we maintained our composure.”
The Davenport Division champion Warriors (23-1) of the Hockomock League won their three previous postseason outings by margins of 33, 16 and 46 points.
The Rebels (21-3) of the Bay State League won their trio of tournament games thus far by margin of 28, 17 and 17 points – Walpole carrying a 13-game win streak, including an 11-point decision over Division 1 Final Four participant Bishop Feehan.
Foxboro gained its winning momentum over the final three minutes of the first half, reeling off eight straight points – Foley scoring on a fastbreak, then Collins scoring six straight on a 14-foot jumper, both ends of a one-and-one chance and then a power drive to the basket after Walpole’s ninth turnover of the first half.
The Warriors undermined their efforts a bit with six first quarter turnovers and seven more in the second quarter, but Walpole was unable to capitalize with its perimeter shooting – senior guard Brooke Walonis limited to two field goals – and in the paint where senior center Catie Hurley (nine rebounds) was held without a field goal through the second half.
The Warriors asserted themselves over the final three minutes of the third quarter in scoring eight straight points to take a 30-23 lead. Chamberlin scored in low off of a Collins feed. A Collins steal led to a bucket by Sullivan. Collins then set up Sullivan for a 3-pointerfrom the left side and Collins added a three throw.
Foxboro ran off seven straight points early in the fourth quarter with Ruter hitting a baseline jumper; Sullivan nailing a other tirifecta and then scoring off of an offensive rebound for a 37-27 lead.
Over the final four minutes of the game, Foxcboro outscored Walpole 14-3 with Ruter scoring eight points, while Collins hit four free throws.
“I know that we can play defense like that for 32 minutes, we do it day in and day out,” Downs added. “They really rely on one another out there, our help defense has improved so much.”