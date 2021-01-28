NORTH ATTLEBORO — It is an understated goal by the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team to hold opponents to perhaps a point per minute output. The Warriors have proven to be exceptional with their man-to-man defensive assignments thus far this season.
So when the Warriors needed to hang their hats the most on their defense in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Davenport Division clash with North Attleboro High, Foxboro met its assignments.
The Warriors limited the Big Red to one field goal over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter en route to a 42-31 victory at the Ken Pickering Gymnasium.
“Defense is our weapon,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said.
Foxboro limited North Attleboro to two field goals for the first six minutes of the third quarter and then reeled off eight straight points with Andrea Slattery hitting a 15-foot jumper and Katelyn Mollica (12 points) finishing off a fast break on a pass from Camryn Collins — both after North Attleboro turnovers.
From the outset of the fourth quarter, Foxboro (6-2) asserted itself. Jordyn Collins (six points, 13 rebounds) scored on a loose ball situation and Erin Foley (12 points) scored on a fast break off of Slattery pass.
The Warriors continued to prosper in scoring eight straight points midway through the fourth quarter – Morgan Sylvestre hitting a 12-foot baseline jumper, Jordyn Collins scoring on a drive, Mollica converting an offensive rebound and Foley hitting a 14-foot jumper from the left side.
Foxboro held a 15-12 advantage at the half after a forgettable 16 minutes for both the Warriors and Rocketeers.
“We worked hard all the way, but in the end we weren’t able to contain them,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said. ”I’m proud of our defense. Toward the end we got tired and made some errors.”
North Attleboro twice took the lead in the third quarter, at 16-15 on four straight points by Taylor McMath (four points, five rebounds) off of feeds from Lydia Santos), and again at 24-23 on a 3-pointer by Santos with 53 seconds left in the session.
Foxboro shot just 3-for-13 in the first and second quarters and mis-fired on five of seven free throw chances, while committing nine fouls.
“North Attleboro did a great job on Mollica (1-for-9 shooting in the fist half),” Downs said of the Warrior senior being shadowed by North Attleboro sophomore stopper Ava McKeon. “We just have to be a little more confident with our shooting.”
North Attleboro was limited to 16 shots in the first half, making just five, while committing 15 turnovers, mis-fired on seven of nine free throw and committed seven fouls.
“This is what we tend to do a lot of,” Correia said of North Attleboro being unable to convert at one end of the floor on offense and not get an important defensive stop or rebound at the other end to finish a foe’s flurry.
The Warriors reeled off eight straight points, including a 3-pointer by Erin Foley (12 points, four rebounds), to take a 13-6 lead four minutes into the second quarter. North Attleboro responded with six straight points, including three from McKeon,who also had eight rebounds.
“We have to clean some things up,” Correia said. “Every single game, to play teams like this and have a chance to win, we have to play perfectly.”
