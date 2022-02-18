FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team never trailed against visiting Canton High Friday night, hitting clutch free throws late to take a 49-44 Hockomock League win on its home court.
The Warriors (12-6, 11-5 league) took an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter on a 7-1 run, but with just under two seconds to go in the first quarter, junior forward Lauren Miley went down with a knee injury.
Players went scrambling along the baseline for a loose ball under the basket in the final seconds of the quarter, and Miley found herself in the middle off it as the ball went out of bounds.
She sat out for the remainder of the second quarter, but returned during the halftime warm-ups to take practice shots. Miley, who tore her ACL in eighth grade, sat out the second half as a precaution.
“I think she’s going to be fine,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “She was worried a little bit. I just wanted to rest her a little bit. Any of us who have torn an ACL, when you go down, that’s your first thought and it worries you.”
In the second quarter, Canton (12-6, 11-5 league) got a quick three from Fay Gallery, cutting the difference to five. The Warriors held on to the lead through the quarter, but Fay Gallery remained a problem with 13 points in the quarter as Foxboro led 26-18 at the break.
“We knew going into it you can never take your foot off the pedal with Canton,” Downs said. “They can always come back at you, which is what happened in our first meeting with them. We were up 10 or 15 and ended up in overtime with them. They’re a quality team. That trio of (Fay and Sydney Gallery) and (Kiara) Cerruti, they can chip away a little at a time and before you know it they’re in the game.
In the third quarter, the difference teetered around 10, Foxboro holding the lead. Entering the fourth quarter Canton faced a 37-27 deficit, and closed it down to five in the final minute on a 10-5 through the end of the game.
Ultimately, the game was won at the free-throw line for Foxboro as the Warriors hit on 11 of 12 foul shots, making the work from the line the most important part of the win in the fourth quarter.
Kailey Sullivan hit the final two free throws of the night to seal the win, finishing with a team-leading 14 points. Erin Foley, who also hit free throws during the final minutes, finished with 11 points.
Ava Hill was especially crucial for Foxboro, going a perfect 6-for-6 at the line with appearances at the line in the fourth quarter.
“It was huge. Ava Hill went 6-for-6,” Downs said. “She’s my seventh men, and for her to step up it was key and those were clutch points. Every foul shot we’re able to put in puts (Canton) one 3-point shot further away from getting into the game.”
Despite the win, there’s still some things to work on for Foxboro. Even with a lead from start to finish, the team struggled at times bringing the ball down the floor, trying to force long passes that resulted in the ball flying out of bounds or into the hands of a Canton defender.
The team also struggled with preventing the offensive rebound, which Canton was able to get more than half a dozen second-chance opportunities and a handful of third and fourth opportunities under the basket.
An impassioned and animated Downs was on her girls during the game all night, trying to correct the team’s mistakes on the fly and during timeouts. Canton’s defensive pressure played into the mistakes, along with a youthful roster.
“It’s a lot of young kids. If we correct them right away, chances are they won’t make the same mistake twice,” Downs said. “... It is a lot of coaching on the fly, and I didn’t want to take too many timeouts to let (Canton) rest because when we are running the court well we do good things. They did a nice job on their press and it definitely flustered us a little bit. ... We hadn’t practiced how to break that. We just had to remain composed.”
Friday was also senior night for seniors Andrea Slattery and Hannah Blake, both of whom played significant minutes in the win. Blake, the team’s starting center and dominating post presence, is on her way to Western New England to play basketball after she graduates.
Slattery finished the night with two points, converting two free throws, and Blake scored six points.
Fay Gallery led Canton with 15 points. Cerruti scored 10 points.