FOXBORO — Tried, tested, talented and tall, the Foxboro High girls basketball team is able to supply answers to the most significant of challenges to its supremacy on the hardwood.

The unbeaten Colonels of Worcester’s South High raced out onto the court Tuesday to face the Warriors in their MIAA Division 2 Round of 16 tourney game. The Colonels went up and down the floor and defended with a gusto that the Warriors had not been exposed to for an extended period of time, bu Foxboro responded to the challenge.