SHARON — The defending MIAA Division 2 state co-champion Foxboro High girls’ basketball team began its season with a flurry of points, taking home a 56-19 victory from Sharon High in a meeting of Hockomock League members Tuesday.
Foxboro relied on its athleticism and rebounding prowess to gain a 30-6 lead by halftime. Nine of the 11 players utilized by coach Lisa Downs in the game got into the scoring column for the Warriors.
Senior Katelyn Mollica and freshman Erin Foley each totaled 13 points for the Warriors, while Ashlyn Servais had 12 points.
Foxboro hit on five 3-point shots, two by Servais during the first half as she scored eight points over the first 16 minutes. Foxboro will host Sharon Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 67, Wareham 9
WAREHAM – All 10 players scored for the Falcons as they routed the Vikings to begin the South Coast Conference season.
The Falcons led 20-0 after the first quarter and were ahead 35-0 by halftime. Emily D’Ambrosio scored 14 of her 20 points for D-R in the first 16 minutes.
Ella Damon added 10 points and freshman Lucy Latour posted 10 points as well in her varsity debut. The Falcons will host Seekonk Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Old Rochester 43, Seekonk 27
SEEKONK – The perennial power of the South Coast Conference never allowed Seekonk an opportunity for baskets or offensive rebounds to take the season debut for both teams.
Lauren Tortolani scored nine points for Seekonk, which faced a 23-14 halftime deficit. The Warriors cut the gap to four points in the third quarter, but were able to hit just two 3-pointers in the contest. Alli Dantas and Maggie McKitchen each totaled eight points for the Warriors, who visit Dighton-Rehoboth Friday.
