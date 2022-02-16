FOXBORO — Playing for the second time in as many nights, the Foxboro High girls basketball team jumped out to a 20-2 first-quarter lead and was never headed in routing Stoughton High, 57-25, in a Hockomock League game Wednesday night.
After playing tough against powerhouse Oliver Ames on Tuesday before bowing, the Warriors took a 22-point lead at halftime, and were up 45-13 after three, allowing Foxboro coach Lisa Downs to empty her bench.
“We rebounded quickly (after Tuesday’s loss),” Downs said, “and we got our defense back. We were rotating the ball better to the open player better than (Tuesday) night, and we made better decisions on offense with our shot selection.”
Freshman Kailey Sullivan led the Warriors with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and Camryn Collins added 11 and sophomore Issy Chamberlin tallied a career-high 10 points.
Foxboro (11-6, 10-5 league) hosts Canton (12-5, 11-4 league) on Friday before hosting the Warrior Classic next week.