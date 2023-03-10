FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team is headed to the MIAA state tournament’s Final Four for the first time in three years after dominating the second and third quarters to rout Chicopee High, 76-30, in their Division 2 quarterfinal Friday night.

The Warriors will face No. 1 seed Walpole, which with the date and site to be announced. Walpole defeated Amherst Pelham Regional, 59-42, in their quarterfinal on Friday.