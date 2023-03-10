FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team is headed to the MIAA state tournament’s Final Four for the first time in three years after dominating the second and third quarters to rout Chicopee High, 76-30, in their Division 2 quarterfinal Friday night.
The Warriors will face No. 1 seed Walpole, which with the date and site to be announced. Walpole defeated Amherst Pelham Regional, 59-42, in their quarterfinal on Friday.
Foxboro cruised to its 18th straight win to 22-1 after a strong start by both squads. The fifth-seeded Warriors and No. 13 Pacers were locked at 12-all before Foxboro sophomore Kailey Sullivan got hot. Sulllivan, who tallied a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers and 18 points in the first half alone, closed out the first quarter by breaking down Chicopee’s zone with a deep 3-pointer followed by a transition layup to put Foxboro up 17-10 heading into the second quarter.
Junior Camryn Collins (15 points) sparked the Warriors’ defense early in the second quarter, stealing the ball and threading the needle from halfcourt to find Sullivan for a transition basket. Foxboro continued its disruption on defense for the rest of the quarter, going on a 27-1 run to finish the half with a commanding 44-13 lead.
“We knew they would be pressing,” Warriors coach Lisa Downs said. “We did a great job of getting out in transition and making the right plays. Camryn Collins probably could’ve scored even more but she played really unselfishly and facilitated for us.”
The Warriors continued to flex their muscles in the second half as they did not allow Chicopee to score a basket from the end of the first quarter until 4:33 was left in the third in a 54-5 run. Collins and Sullivan continued to contribute while sophomore Addie Ruter (17 points) also got in on the action, completing a one-and-one with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter. Another Sullivan 3-pointer put the Warriors up 66-15 heading into the fourth.
Downs emptied her bench in the final eight minutes, including the varsity postseason tourney debut of freshman Reese Hassman, who had the home crowd going wild after a quick steal and contested layup with 1:31 remaining. Although the Warriors defense softened in the fourth quarter, they maintained their intensity on the offensive end to close out the game.
“We scrimmaged (Walpole) early on in the season,” Downs said. “And we match up really well against them so it’s going to be a battle, and we’re ready for it.”