CANTON — For the fourth time this season, the unbeaten Foxboro High girls’ basketball team held an opponent to fewer than 40 points, the latest being Canton High in a 65-33 Hockomock League, Davenport Division victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Foxboro had nine players score, with the Warriors taking a 30-18 lead by halftime.
Katelyn Mollia and Shakirah Ketant each scored 13 points for Foxboro. Lizzy Davis added 11 points and Yara Fawaz eight.
The Warriors return home Friday, hosting Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.