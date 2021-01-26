FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls’ basketball team remains determined in its defensive principles.
Having won four games this season, no opponent has scored more than 20 points on the Warriors, and while the North Attleboro High Rocketeers did on Tuesday, they were still unable to lasso the weapons that Foxboro coach Lisa Downs has at the offensive end of the floor as the Warriors won 57-46.
Katelyn Mollica scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half despite being shadowed by North’s Ava McKeon as the Warriors took a 33-17 advantage.
“When the game speeds up, their players are used to it,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Lima said. “Foxboro has some great basketball players.”
Morgan Sylvestre scored 12 points and Erin Foley 11 for the Warriors, who never saw their lead shrink to fewer than eight points in the second half.
Foxboro (5-2) is tied atop the Davenport Division with Oliver Ames, with the Tigers having handed the Warriors their lone pair of losses.
Amanda Kaiser, Lydia Santos and Taylor McMath each scored 10 points for North Attleboro (2-3), which missed on 11 free throws and 10 layups.
The Rocketeers and Warriors meet Thursday in North Attleboro at the Ken Pickering Gymnasium.
Franklin 62, Mansfield 43
FRANKLIN — The Hornets were within three points of the Panthers at halftime and seven points at the end of three quarters, but lost their legs in the fourth quarter of the Hockomock League game.
Ashley Santos scored eight points for the Hornets (4-3), while Sarah Dooling and Anna Darlington each scored seven points.
Franklin hit on 13 of 17 chances at the free throw line and had five 3-pointers, gaining a 24-21 halftime lead. Mansfield will host the Panthers Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 68, Case 45
REHOBOTH — Senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio scored 14 of her 30 points in a momentum-swinging second quarter to carry the unbeaten Falcons in the South Coast Conference game.
D-R (7-0) held just a 20-16 lead after one quarter, but then powered in front 42-24 by halftime behind D’Ambrosio, who hit a 3-pointer and three free throws in that session. D’Ambrosio now has 1,033 career points.
Ella Damon added nine points and Bri Malaguti eight for D-R. The Falcons play at Somerset Berkley Friday.
Seekonk 53, Apponequet 32
LAKEVILLE — The Warriors broke out to a 17-5 first quarter lead and stormed past the Lakers in the South Coast Conference game.
Alli Dantas scored 14 points for Seekonk (5-2), while Lauren Tortolani and Lauren Paulo each contributed 12 points.
Seekonk held a 24-19 halftime lead and limited the Lakers to just 13 second half points.
The Warriors went on an 18-4 third quarter surge with five players scoring points, five by Dantas. The Warriors meet Fairhaven Friday.
