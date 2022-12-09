FRAMINGHAM — The Attleboro High girls basketball team opened its season with a 62-29 road loss at Framingham High Friday night.
The Bombardiers trailed 20-6 after the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime as Attleboro’s combination of inexperience and first-game jitters showed.
“It was a combination of both. (Framingham) is a really good team and they had height,” Attleboro head coach Bri Bracken said. “We tried to go over the top when we have some shorter girls, and it didn’t work out.”
Leading Attleboro was Lily Routhier with 11 points. Molly Moore had six points.
Norton 59, Seekonk 28
SEEKONK — Emma Cochrane had a game-high 19 points while Taryn Fierri added 18 points as the Lancers won their season opener
Seekonk was led by Ally Dantas’ 14 points.
Norton’s Gabby Johnson and Avery Tinkham scored their first varsity points in the win, finishing with three and four points, respectively.